Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool man rejected approach from Champions League club, very happy at Anfield

Olly Dawes
Leonard Paris Saint-Germain Director of Football looks on before warmup before the French Cup match between Linas Montlhery and Paris Saint-Germain on January 05, 2020 in Bondoufle, France.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp allegedly rejected an approach from Paris Saint-Germain.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...

According to Le10 Sport, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rejected an approach from Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo at the end of 2019.

It's claimed that Leonardo started reaching out to managers in December 2019, contacting the out-of-work Massimiliano Allegri to see if he would fancy a move to Paris.

 

However, Leonardo also attempted an audacious move by contacting Liverpool boss Klopp – and it's no great surprise that the approach was batted away.

Klopp allegedly said he didn't see himself leaving Liverpool in the 'short or medium term', and was very happy at Anfield, so Leonardo moved on.

Thomas Tuchel's job is seemingly at risk despite PSG being crowned Ligue 1 champions, and he even guided them into the last eight of the Champions League.

Leonard Paris Saint-Germain Director of Football looks on before warmup before the French Cup match between Linas Montlhery and Paris Saint-Germain on January 05, 2020 in Bondoufle, France.

The German may still be replaced this summer, but at least Liverpool fans don't need to be worried about the prospect of Klopp leaving any time soon.

In December, Klopp signed a new contract until 2024 anyway, so it was very bold of Leonardo to even try such a move, with the German clearly not planning to leave any time soon – even for the riches of PSG.

Coach of PSG Thomas Tuchel greets coach of Liverpool Jurgen Klopp following the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch