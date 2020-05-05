Report: Liverpool man rejected approach from Champions League club, very happy at Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp allegedly rejected an approach from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Le10 Sport, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rejected an approach from Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo at the end of 2019.

It's claimed that Leonardo started reaching out to managers in December 2019, contacting the out-of-work Massimiliano Allegri to see if he would fancy a move to Paris.

However, Leonardo also attempted an audacious move by contacting Liverpool boss Klopp – and it's no great surprise that the approach was batted away.

Klopp allegedly said he didn't see himself leaving Liverpool in the 'short or medium term', and was very happy at Anfield, so Leonardo moved on.

Thomas Tuchel's job is seemingly at risk despite PSG being crowned Ligue 1 champions, and he even guided them into the last eight of the Champions League.

The German may still be replaced this summer, but at least Liverpool fans don't need to be worried about the prospect of Klopp leaving any time soon.

In December, Klopp signed a new contract until 2024 anyway, so it was very bold of Leonardo to even try such a move, with the German clearly not planning to leave any time soon – even for the riches of PSG.