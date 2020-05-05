Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Klopp is a huge fan of £52.7m man, he's Liverpool's top target, but there's an issue

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool Football Club is Presented with the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for January at Melwood Training Ground on February 14, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are delaying over making a bid for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bring him to Anfield.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Timo Werner is Liverpool’s top target this summer, according to the Guardian.

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and is thought to be keen on a switch to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of Werner, who he feels could have a major impact in his side.

 

However, Liverpool do not want to commit to signing the German attacker just yet.

The Reds are keen to see how badly affected football will be by the current health crisis.

With clubs struggling financially currently, Liverpool do not want to commit to spending £52.7 million on a new player without knowing how much the market could be impacted.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin at Red Bull Arena on January 18, 2020 in...

Liverpool are taking some risk by delaying a move for Werner though, as plenty of other clubs are interested.

It is claimed that Werner would be interested in a move to the Premier League, whether that is with Liverpool or elsewhere.

And while Jurgen Klopp’s side wait, they will be hoping that no other team rushes in and snatches Werner out of their grasp.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch