Report: Klopp is a huge fan of £52.7m man, he's Liverpool's top target, but there's an issue

Liverpool are delaying over making a bid for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bring him to Anfield.

Timo Werner is Liverpool’s top target this summer, according to the Guardian.

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and is thought to be keen on a switch to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge fan of Werner, who he feels could have a major impact in his side.

However, Liverpool do not want to commit to signing the German attacker just yet.

The Reds are keen to see how badly affected football will be by the current health crisis.

With clubs struggling financially currently, Liverpool do not want to commit to spending £52.7 million on a new player without knowing how much the market could be impacted.

Liverpool are taking some risk by delaying a move for Werner though, as plenty of other clubs are interested.

It is claimed that Werner would be interested in a move to the Premier League, whether that is with Liverpool or elsewhere.

And while Jurgen Klopp’s side wait, they will be hoping that no other team rushes in and snatches Werner out of their grasp.