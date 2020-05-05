Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: How much Jose Mourinho will be given to spend at Spurs this summer

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is likely to want to make alterations to his team this summer.

Jose Mourinho manager

Jose Mourinho should have £25 million to spend at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to ESPN.

There have been suggestions recently that the Tottenham boss may be limited to only signing players on loan or on free transfers.

But it seems that the Portuguese manager could have some funds to spend.

 

ESPN suggest that Tottenham ring-fenced £25 million into their budget every season for new signings.

That is hardly a vast budget, but it should at least allow Mourinho took make some additions to his squad.

Tottenham are likely to want to sign at least one full-back and a central defender this summer, as the flaws in their squad have been exposed.

Jose Mourinho the manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United...

Spurs could also be on the hunt for a back-up forward, but whether their budget will allow them to do that remains to be seen.

Mourinho’s side have so far been linked with the likes of Thomas Meunier, Willian and Ryan Fraser heading into the summer transfer window.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch