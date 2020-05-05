Report: How much Jose Mourinho will be given to spend at Spurs this summer

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is likely to want to make alterations to his team this summer.

Jose Mourinho should have £25 million to spend at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to ESPN.

There have been suggestions recently that the Tottenham boss may be limited to only signing players on loan or on free transfers.

But it seems that the Portuguese manager could have some funds to spend.

ESPN suggest that Tottenham ring-fenced £25 million into their budget every season for new signings.

That is hardly a vast budget, but it should at least allow Mourinho took make some additions to his squad.

Tottenham are likely to want to sign at least one full-back and a central defender this summer, as the flaws in their squad have been exposed.

Spurs could also be on the hunt for a back-up forward, but whether their budget will allow them to do that remains to be seen.

Mourinho’s side have so far been linked with the likes of Thomas Meunier, Willian and Ryan Fraser heading into the summer transfer window.