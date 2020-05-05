Report: Director wants to sign £4m Rangers ace instead of £170k-a-week World Cup winner

Rangers may face a battle to keep Ianis Hagi at Ibrox.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is wanted by Lazio this summer – and director Igli Tare prefers him to Mario Gotze.

It's claimed that Lazio will move for Hagi if Rangers don't activate their purchase clause for the playmaker, which may not be a sure thing.

The Gers do have a £4million purchase option in Hagi's loan deal from KRC Genk, but the global pandemic may limit their spending power this summer.

That may mean that they can't afford to pay that £4million fee, and Lazio are ready to pounce should they pass up the opportunity to keep the Romanian.

Sporting director Igli Tare has allegedly decided that he wants Hagi ahead of Borussia Dortmund playmaker Mario Gotze, who will be a free agent.

World Cup winner Gotze's £9million-a-year – or around £170,000-a-week – deal with Dortmund comes to an end this summer, and he won't be receiving another contract.

The German may be the bigger name, but he has been way short of his best lately, and Lazio may prefer to go for a rising star like Hagi.

The 21-year-old hit three goals and two assists in 12 games for Rangers before the pandemic hit, and the Gers will now have to hope that they can afford to bring him in permanently.