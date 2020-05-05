Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Director wants to sign £4m Rangers ace instead of £170k-a-week World Cup winner

Olly Dawes
SS Lazio Manager Igli Tare before the UEFA Europa League group K match between SS Lazio and Vitesse at Olimpico Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Rome, Italy.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers may face a battle to keep Ianis Hagi at Ibrox.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is wanted by Lazio this summer – and director Igli Tare prefers him to Mario Gotze.

It's claimed that Lazio will move for Hagi if Rangers don't activate their purchase clause for the playmaker, which may not be a sure thing.

Subscribe

The Gers do have a £4million purchase option in Hagi's loan deal from KRC Genk, but the global pandemic may limit their spending power this summer.

 

That may mean that they can't afford to pay that £4million fee, and Lazio are ready to pounce should they pass up the opportunity to keep the Romanian.

Sporting director Igli Tare has allegedly decided that he wants Hagi ahead of Borussia Dortmund playmaker Mario Gotze, who will be a free agent.

World Cup winner Gotze's £9million-a-year – or around £170,000-a-week – deal with Dortmund comes to an end this summer, and he won't be receiving another contract.

Mario Goetze of Borussia Dortmund smiles during a training session of Borussia Dortmund on May 04, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany.

The German may be the bigger name, but he has been way short of his best lately, and Lazio may prefer to go for a rising star like Hagi.

The 21-year-old hit three goals and two assists in 12 games for Rangers before the pandemic hit, and the Gers will now have to hope that they can afford to bring him in permanently.

SS Lazio Manager Igli Tare before the UEFA Europa League group K match between SS Lazio and Vitesse at Olimpico Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch