Report: Ancelotti's former club keen to hijack £30m deal Everton are confident of securing

Everton have been strongly linked with Lille defender Gabriel.

According to Le10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo wants Lille defender Gabriel to be the long-term successor to Thiago Silva.

It's claimed that PSG will let veteran defender Silva leave the club this summer, and Leonardo wants to bring in Lille star Gabriel as his replacement.

Gabriel has admitted that he is aware of the interest in his signature, seemingly opening the door for a move away from Lille this season.

First-team football will be the most important thing for Gabriel, and he would have to battle Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo for playing time alongside Marquinhos.

This would no doubt be frustrating for Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, as seeing his former club swoop in to try and hijack his own move for Gabriel would be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Guardian recently noted that Everton are confident of signing Gabriel for around £30million, having 'made progress' in talks to sign the Brazilian.

Yet with the global pandemic ongoing, it's hard for Everton to get a deal fully completed, and that means there is time for other clubs to nip in and make offers.

The 22-year-old has excelled for Lille this season, and it may now come down to whether he wants to stay in France or test himself in the Premier League.