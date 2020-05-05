'Release the murder hornets' meme goes viral after insects' invasion across US

Scientists in the US have warned that giant insects have spread across the country. And people have already come up with a meme to go along with it.

Earlier this week, news reports have revealed that murder hornets have spread across North America.

The insects, which are normally found in Asia, are said to be dangerous and life-threatening, with reports that they have killed between 30 and 40 people every year in Asia.

Unsurprisingly, people are worried about the mysterious invasion of those deadly insects as it remains unknown how they have reached the US.

But, what is the 'release the murder hornets' meme?

What is a murder hornet?

Murder hornets are insects that are larger and more dangerous than normal honeybees as they can grow up to 5 cm (2 inches) long.

They are the largest hornets in the world with a sting that can kill human beings, which is how they have received their nicknames.

According to a news report (via CNN US), beekeepers in North America have revealed that they've found a large pile of bees with their heads missing after the invasion of the murder hornets.

'Release the murder hornets' meme explained

Within a day of the news about the murder hornets, people on Twitter have already come up with the so-called 'release the murder hornets' meme.

Since many of us didn't expect that 2020 could bring a global pandemic crisis - now the unexpected invasion of deadly insects has proved everyone wrong.

There are a couple of variations of the meme, with the first suggesting that people are no longer scared of the coronavirus pandemic, where the government has responded with: "Release the murder hornets" to scare people off so they stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

In other memes, people suggest that this year could not get any worse than it is, while 2020 responds with another big crisis - a mysterious spread of murder hornets.

Fear of the Corona virus in on the decline

Release the murder hornets pic.twitter.com/eyaoJgsRNO — Donna Langley (@ColliesRJoy) May 5, 2020

2020: Stay inside please, there is a pandemic.



People: No.



2020: Release the murder hornets. — ross andersen (@MrRossAndersen) May 5, 2020

The government was literally like “Oh so you aren’t taking covid seriously and staying home? Bet. RELEASE THE MURDER HORNETS!” The government don’t play man — Cam (@taylor_cam1948) May 5, 2020

US Govt: stay inside ya’ll it’s super bad, but we’ll get through it!



Anti Vaxers et al: NO, we want to go out side and get stuff done for us, like hair cuts!!!!



God: release the murder hornets! pic.twitter.com/iYSJ9r55Vv — SR Lestrade (@SidinParis) May 5, 2020