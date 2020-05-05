'Release the murder hornets' meme goes viral after insects' invasion across US

Filiz Mustafa
V Mandarina Lateral Baine
Filiz Mustafa Profile
Filiz Mustafa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scientists in the US have warned that giant insects have spread across the country. And people have already come up with a meme to go along with it.

Earlier this week, news reports have revealed that murder hornets have spread across North America. 

The insects, which are normally found in Asia, are said to be dangerous and life-threatening, with reports that they have killed between 30 and 40 people every year in Asia.

Unsurprisingly, people are worried about the mysterious invasion of those deadly insects as it remains unknown how they have reached the US.

But, what is the 'release the murder hornets' meme?

  • INSECT MOVIE: What's on Netflix including Ant-Man and the Wasp.

V Mandarina Lateral Baine

What is a murder hornet?

Murder hornets are insects that are larger and more dangerous than normal honeybees as they can grow up to 5 cm (2 inches) long. 

They are the largest hornets in the world with a sting that can kill human beings, which is how they have received their nicknames.

According to a news report (via CNN US), beekeepers in North America have revealed that they've found a large pile of bees with their heads missing after the invasion of the murder hornets. 

  • SEE ALSO: What is the 'Did It Work' meme on Twitter?

'Release the murder hornets' meme explained 

Within a day of the news about the murder hornets, people on Twitter have already come up with the so-called 'release the murder hornets' meme.

Since many of us didn't expect that 2020 could bring a global pandemic crisis  - now the unexpected invasion of deadly insects has proved everyone wrong.

There are a couple of variations of the meme, with the first suggesting that people are no longer scared of the coronavirus pandemic, where the government has responded with: "Release the murder hornets" to scare people off so they stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

In other memes, people suggest that this year could not get any worse than it is, while 2020 responds with another big crisis - a mysterious spread of murder hornets.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Filiz Mustafa Profile

Filiz Mustafa

Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.