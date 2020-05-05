Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Rafael Benitez signing gives verdict on Steve Bruce amid Newcastle takeover speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steve Bruce is in charge of Newcastle United at the moment.

Matt Ritchie of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Sunderland at Vitality Stadium on September 19,...

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has praised his manager Steve Bruce on In The Box.

The Scotland international, who can also operate as a wing-back and joined Newcastle back in the summer of 2016 when Rafael Benitez was in charge of the Magpies, has stated that he has nothing bad to say about Bruce.

 

Ritchie said about Bruce on In The Box, as transcribed by The Chronicle: "He's a good guy. He's like one of the boys really and you can imagine him when he was 25 or 30 being the same as what we are.

"He and his staff are nice fellas. They put on enjoyable sessions. He was brilliant with me when I was injured and I haven't got a bad word to say about him."

Matt Ritchie of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on March 10, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Good spell at Newcastle United

Bruce was appointed as the manager of Newcastle in the summer of 2019 following the departure of Benitez.

The former Hull City boss has done well at the Magpies, with the team unlikely to get relegated from the Premier League - if and when the season resumes - and still in the FA Cup.

Uncertainty over the future

However, there is speculation that Bruce may not be in charge of Newcastle next season.

According to The Sun, former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to become the new manager of the Magpies once the takeover goes through.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the campaign gets back underway.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29:Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United (11) celebrates after scoring Newcastle's second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch