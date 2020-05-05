'Please don't leave': Some Arsenal fans react to what their £46m man has tweeted

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has not managed to break into double figures for goals this season.
Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has rubbished suggestions that he is keen on a move to Atletico Madrid on Twitter.
Reports have claimed that Lacazette has requested information on Atleti, as the Arsenal forward gets ready to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.
But Lacazette dismissed the rumours publicly last night, writing ‘Not beautiful at all!’, in response to the latest claims.
Pas beau du tout !!— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) May 4, 2020
The tweet has gone down well with Arsenal fans who are keen for Lacazette to stick around next term.
Please don’t leave #LacaNewContract pic.twitter.com/phPQ4qMwMR— Jamie™️ (@6UENDOUZI) May 4, 2020
LACAZETTE SCORING ON AND OFF THE PITCH MY STRIKER— Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) May 4, 2020
Laca let them talk. Stay bro. We love you ❤️— ♣️ (@AFCMax9) May 4, 2020
we love you here, Stay at Arsenal please❤️❤️— (@afckarl) May 4, 2020
Arsenal shouldn't sell Laca please. Because he's having a though season doesn't mean he's worst.— Sheriff (@YusufSheriff12) May 4, 2020
Please i promise he'll get to his full potential next season. @Arsenal
I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— M19 (@M19alamri) May 4, 2020
You stay Laca!— SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) May 4, 2020
Lacazette has not enjoyed his best season for Arsenal this season, but he has previously been a major threat for the Gunners.
The £46 million French international (BBC Sport) has failed to break into double figures for goals this season, with Mikel Arteta often favouring other options, including Eddie Nketiah.
However, if Arsenal were to lose Lacazette this summer it could be a blow.
The Gunners are already in danger of having to sell Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and if they were to lose Lacazette as well, then replacing their two most experienced forwards in the same summer could be a real challenge.
