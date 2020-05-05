'Please don't leave': Some Arsenal fans react to what their £46m man has tweeted

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has not managed to break into double figures for goals this season.

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has rubbished suggestions that he is keen on a move to Atletico Madrid on Twitter.

Reports have claimed that Lacazette has requested information on Atleti, as the Arsenal forward gets ready to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

But Lacazette dismissed the rumours publicly last night, writing ‘Not beautiful at all!’, in response to the latest claims.

Pas beau du tout !! — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) May 4, 2020

The tweet has gone down well with Arsenal fans who are keen for Lacazette to stick around next term.

LACAZETTE SCORING ON AND OFF THE PITCH MY STRIKER — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) May 4, 2020

Laca let them talk. Stay bro. We love you ❤️ — ♣️ (@AFCMax9) May 4, 2020

we love you here, Stay at Arsenal please❤️❤️ — (@afckarl) May 4, 2020

Arsenal shouldn't sell Laca please. Because he's having a though season doesn't mean he's worst.



Please i promise he'll get to his full potential next season. @Arsenal — Sheriff (@YusufSheriff12) May 4, 2020

I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — M19 (@M19alamri) May 4, 2020

You stay Laca! — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) May 4, 2020

Lacazette has not enjoyed his best season for Arsenal this season, but he has previously been a major threat for the Gunners.

The £46 million French international (BBC Sport) has failed to break into double figures for goals this season, with Mikel Arteta often favouring other options, including Eddie Nketiah.

However, if Arsenal were to lose Lacazette this summer it could be a blow.

The Gunners are already in danger of having to sell Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and if they were to lose Lacazette as well, then replacing their two most experienced forwards in the same summer could be a real challenge.