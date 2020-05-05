Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Player’s decision has sparked debate among some Liverpool fans

Subhankar Mondal
Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts after losing the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool-owned goalkeeper Loris Karius has terminated his loan spell at Besiktas.

Loris Karius of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Torino at Anfield on August 7, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Loris Karius terminating his contract with Besiktas.

Karius has announced on Instagram that he has decided to terminate his loan deal at Turkish club Besiktas.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal from Besiktas in the summer of 2018.

 

However, as reported by BBC Sport, a despite over unpaid wages has seen the German take the decision to cut his loan spell early.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on the future of Karius, and below are some of the best comments:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BEŞİKTAŞ. It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BEŞİKTAŞ can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Beşiktaş

A post shared by LORIS (@loriskarius) on

No future at Liverpool?

Alisson is the clear first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool, and it is hard to see Karius dislodge the Brazilian from his spot.

Adrian has established himself as the second-choice custodian at Anfield, and although the former West Ham United star has made some notable errors, given that he joined the Reds only last summer, it is very likely that the Liverpool will be open to sell Karius in the summer of 2020 or sending him out on loan again.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Loris Karius of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch