Player’s decision has sparked debate among some Liverpool fans

Liverpool-owned goalkeeper Loris Karius has terminated his loan spell at Besiktas.

Karius has announced on Instagram that he has decided to terminate his loan deal at Turkish club Besiktas.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal from Besiktas in the summer of 2018.

However, as reported by BBC Sport, a despite over unpaid wages has seen the German take the decision to cut his loan spell early.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on the future of Karius, and below are some of the best comments:

I’d keep him if Adrian wants away — Spike ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️****** (@olddaddy123) May 4, 2020

Adrian has been fine this season but has made some howlers and that's without mentioning the 2nd leg against Atletico aswell as Stamford Bridge in the cup. He did what was needed at the start of the season, he'll get his medal and most likely be gone in the summer. — Melvin Scullion * (@MelvinScullion) May 4, 2020

Time to find a new club. Simple as that — Graeme Radebe (@Radebreast) May 4, 2020

Loan him out again untill his contract expires.. think people on here are quick to forget how cumbersome he is. He hasn’t learnt or developed ‍♂️shame tbh, Adrian has saved us from time to time also! Has Karius done the same? — IBY (@Muhammed_Iby) May 4, 2020

I want him to be our number 2 next season tho.Tbh,Karius is such a great keeper.And everyone made a mistake,it's so sad that his mistake was made at a very big game.I want him to have another chance at @LFC .And training alongside Alisson will help him a lot. Really want him back — Ruby Jane (@rubylalajane) May 4, 2020

Karius is not good enough to even be a number 2 at LFC - we need to ship him out as soon as he lands back in Liverpool, Adrian is also not the best but we need to either bring one in from the academy or go out and buy a young keeper who can learn from Allison.. — James A Marshall* (@J1M_MARSHA11) May 4, 2020

Adrian >>>>>>>>>>>> Karius — Santi (@nyygrk) May 4, 2020

Really feel sorry for Karius had high hopes for him no disrespect to Adrian but Karius is far better keeper, will a far better number two! — Luke Carvill (@LukeCarvill9) May 4, 2020

Adrian lost the game at A Madrid, so quits with Karius, don't forget Ramos elbow before first screw up in the final. Karius can redeem himself — Davy Stayn ⚔ (@DavyStayn) May 4, 2020

He really wasn’t in my opinion. Im all for supporting and backing players but he got away with countless fumbles in the build up to the final, didn’t rectify them, and ultimately it came back to haunt him in Kyiv. Made a mistake vs City (A) and from Kolarov’s shot at Anfield. — Shivam * (@_shivam99) May 4, 2020

No future at Liverpool?

Alisson is the clear first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool, and it is hard to see Karius dislodge the Brazilian from his spot.

Adrian has established himself as the second-choice custodian at Anfield, and although the former West Ham United star has made some notable errors, given that he joined the Reds only last summer, it is very likely that the Liverpool will be open to sell Karius in the summer of 2020 or sending him out on loan again.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.