Our view: Spurs' new transfer plans means they must open talks with Newcastle target

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly shopping for free agents.

The ongoing global pandemic will hit clubs financially, meaning that big deals look unlikely whenever the transfer window is actually able to open.

Tottenham Hotspur are one team likely to be hit hard; they owe huge sums of money for previous transfers and for their stadium, meaning Jose Mourinho will be forced to go bargain hunting.

The London Evening Standard reported on Monday that Tottenham's transfer plan is now almost entirely limited to loans and free agents, with cash signings looking unlikely.

 

Free agents like Thomas Meunier, Willian and Ryan Fraser have already been touted, but Spurs should also be looking to engineer talks with Malang Sarr too.

The Nice defender has confirmed his intention to leave his hometown club at the end of his contract, and Le10 Sport claim that Everton and Newcastle United are in the race for his signature.

Tottenham look set to lose defender Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer this summer, and the ideal replacement would be a younger player who can offer balance as a left-footed centre back and even versatility at left back.

That's what Vertonghen brings, and what Sarr provides too. The 21-year-old is strong defensively, which Mourinho may well like from a full back option, and he undoubtedly has real potential to develop under a coach like Mourinho.

Sarr is experienced for his age with more than 100 first-team appearances to his name already, meaning he wouldn't be a complete rookie walking into Tottenham, and he ultimately has resale value in the future – making a free deal even more appealing.

Landing a 21-year-old with the positional versatility Tottenham need would be ideal under any circumstances, but when you add in that he will be a free agent, Sarr looks to be the perfect target.

With Newcastle already keen and on the verge of a takeover, Spurs need to open talks with Sarr quickly in order to try and lock down a pre-contract agreement with the Frenchman.

