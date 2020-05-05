‘Nothing definite’: Andy Gray’s take on Leeds situation amid reported proposal

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are first and second respectively in the Championship table.

Andy Gray has said on The Keys & Gray Show that there is no guarantee that Leeds United are going to clinch promotion from the Championship this season.

The former Aston Villa and Everton striker has pointed out that in recent seasons Leeds have looked set for promotion from the Premier League only to be disappointed in the end.

Gray made the comments while discussing a report in The Sun claiming that clubs are discussing the prospect of no relegation from the Premier League.

The Sun has reported that a growing number of clubs in the English top flight are open to playing the remainder of their games at neutral stadiums if there is no relegation.

Gray believes that if that is the case, then it will affect Leeds and West Brom, who are first and second respectively in the Championship table at the moment.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Brom and seven points ahead of third-place Fulham.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will get back underway.

Gray said on The Keys & Gray Show: “But then Leeds and West Brom, who are - I am not saying definitely coming up because we know what the Championship is like, we know Leeds have collapsed in quite a few seasons over the last 10, many times they have looked they were absolutely sure to get promotion, so we know there is nothing definite - but the two most likely to come up are being then denied the following year an opportunity to play in the Premier League because of nothing in their control.”