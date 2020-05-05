Quick links

Newcastle United

Liverpool

Premier League

Newcastle star says he was singing You'll Never Walk Alone before facing Liverpool this term

John Verrall
General views around Anfield, before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield when they two sides met earlier in the campaign.

Jonjo Shelvey arrives for the Premier League Match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St.James' Park on September 29, 2018, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has admitted to In the Box that he was singing You'll Never Walk Alone before playing Liverpool this season.

Newcastle took on Liverpool at Anfield back in September, as Shelvey returned to his former club.

The 28-year-old spent three years with the Reds between 2010 and 2013, before making a switch to Swansea City.

And Shelvey admits that when he goes back to Merseyside he still feels a connection with Liverpool.

 

“The stadium is unreal, you find yourself singing the song when you were lining up and waiting for the kick-off," the Newcastle man said.

“I played there this year against Liverpool and you still find yourself singing the song.

“There’s only two stadiums where I’ve done that, West Ham and Liverpool. The city and stadium is very similar to Newcastle.”

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United (8) is congratulated by Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James...

Newcastle actually managed to give Liverpool a bit of a scare when they did travel down to face Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Magpies took the lead through a belting strike through Jetro Willems, but Liverpool fought back.

The Reds eventually ran out 3-1 winners, with Sadio Mane scoring a brace and Mo Salah adding a third in the second-half.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch