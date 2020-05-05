Newcastle star says he was singing You'll Never Walk Alone before facing Liverpool this term

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield when they two sides met earlier in the campaign.

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has admitted to In the Box that he was singing You'll Never Walk Alone before playing Liverpool this season.

Newcastle took on Liverpool at Anfield back in September, as Shelvey returned to his former club.

The 28-year-old spent three years with the Reds between 2010 and 2013, before making a switch to Swansea City.

And Shelvey admits that when he goes back to Merseyside he still feels a connection with Liverpool.

“The stadium is unreal, you find yourself singing the song when you were lining up and waiting for the kick-off," the Newcastle man said.

“I played there this year against Liverpool and you still find yourself singing the song.

“There’s only two stadiums where I’ve done that, West Ham and Liverpool. The city and stadium is very similar to Newcastle.”

Newcastle actually managed to give Liverpool a bit of a scare when they did travel down to face Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Magpies took the lead through a belting strike through Jetro Willems, but Liverpool fought back.

The Reds eventually ran out 3-1 winners, with Sadio Mane scoring a brace and Mo Salah adding a third in the second-half.