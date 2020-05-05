Quick links

Newcastle star predicts £4m teammate will leave St. James' Park

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey claims Martin Dubravka's form will not have gone unnoticed.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United

Jonjo Shelvey has admitted to In The Box that he thinks that Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will leave St. James’ Park for a top European club.

Dubravka has been nothing short of outstanding for Newcastle since he arrived in 2018.

The Slovakian has built a reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League.

And Shelvey had nothing but positive words about Dubravka, when asked about the Newcastle goalkeeper.

 

“I do eventually think Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club,” Shelvey said.

“He is such a great lad as well and a great personality around the dressing room.

“I watch a lot of football and I had never even heard of him but he literally turned up and don’t know…just like an aura about him.

“He has got that bit of class.”

Martin Dubravka

Buying Dubravka from Newcastle may just have become more difficult for any interested clubs due to their takeover.

The new owners will surely want to keep the £4 million stopper (Chronicle) around for as long as possible, as he has become such a key player for the Magpies.

Newcastle will be under no pressure to sell when their new owners come in, as they are unlikely to need to raise funds.

And any interested side would surely have to pay huge money to take the 31-year-old away from Tyneside now, as he has a contract which runs until 2025. 

