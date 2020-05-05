Mrs. Serial Killer shooting location: Netflix movie boasts breathtaking backdrop

It has arrived, so let's talk about the Mrs. Serial Killer shooting location.

You can't win them all!

Netflix prides itself on bringing us some of the best TV titles around, but you could say that their reputation for offering films isn't quite so untouchable.

Now, that's not to say they haven't brought us some amazing ones - Uncut Gems, Marriage Story, The Irishman, to name a few - but they arguably take more gambles when it comes to cinema.

Mrs. Serial Killer can be considered the latest in a line of misfires, holding a mere 3.0 audience score on IMDb,

Written and directed by Shirish Kunder, this crime-thriller stars the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina and tells the story of a wife working to free her husband of murder charges.

Unfortunately, a change of pace for Shirish hasn't been celebrated, but the locations, on the other hand...

Mrs. Serial Killer shooting location

As highlighted by Republic World, Mrs. Serial Killer was filmed in Nainital, Uttrakhand.

This picturesque hill station is often referred to as the Lake District of India and the film perfectly captures why this is the case. In fact, the locations have perhaps earned the most praise from audiences.

Uttarakhand Tourism writes that it's located around the breathtaking lake Naini Tal and is surrounded by mountains on three sides, making it a rather desirable filming location.

Interestingly, a number of legends have circulated over so many years, enriching the area with an added sense of wonder.

The source includes one which suggests its name - Nainital - was taken from the Goddess Naina and another that describes a lake forming when Goddess Sati lost her eyes and was being carried by Lord Shiva. "Naina" translates to eyes and "Tal" to lake.

They add that the town is surrounded by seven hills widely regarded as ‘Sapta-Shring’; Ayarpata, Deopata, Handi-Bandi, Naina, Alma, Lariya-Kanta and Sher-Ka-Danda.

Other films shot in Nainital

Himalayan Buzz draws attention to a number of Bollywood productions which filmed in Nainital. So, if you're a fan of the beautiful scenery, it's definitely worth checking these out:

Koi Mil Gaya

Vivah

Baaz- A Bird in Danger

Kati Patang

Sirf Tum

Gumrah

Masoom

Anita

Bheegi Raat

Pyar Zindagi Hai

These productions span numerous decades, so it's interesting to see how the landscapes were captured over the years.

