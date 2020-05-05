Quick links

‘Momentum growing’: Richard Keys makes fresh Newcastle United takeover claim

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United could reportedly undergo ownership change.

Richard Keys speaks at the UEFA Champions League Final 2011 Design Launch at Wembley Stadium on November 25, 2010 in London, England.

Well-known sports presenter Richard Keys has stated on The Keys & Gray Show that people are starting to ask questions of the proposed Newcastle United takeover.

According to The Sun, the takeover of Newcastle will go through this week after passing the Premier League’s ‘Fit and Proper Persons’ test, with the report adding that there have been opposition from Amnesty International over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and from Qatar-based beIN SPORTS.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 80% of Newcastle, Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi will have a 10% share in the club, and the Reuben brothers - Simon and David - will have a 10% stake as well, according to The Times.

 

Former Sky Sports presenter Keys believes that people are starting to ask questions about the proposed Newcastle takeover.

Keys said on The Keys & Gary Show: “I come back to what I have said all the way along the line, that proposed takeover - and it remains that - is under discussion, and I think that there are people beginning to understand the enormity of the scenario surrounding it, and I think there's momentum growing whereby people are asking the sort of questions that we have posed on this programme before now."

Previous thoughts

This is not the first time that Keys has given his take on the proposed Newcastle takeover.

The beIN SPORTS presenter had earlier claimed that current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley does not like Staveley and had raised doubts about the takeover going through (click here and here to read more).

