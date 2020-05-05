Could Lacazette's tweet change Arsenal's transfer plans?

The Frenchman took to social media to squash rumours about a reported summer move away from the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette's underwhelming season at Arsenal has prompted plenty of speculation regarding his future at the club.

The Frenchman was dropped by Mikel Arteta after a run of eight league games without a goal.

Eddie Nketiah, who spent the first half of the season in the Championship, was picked ahead of him which increased rumours about his possible departure.

AS claimed a few weeks ago that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lacazette this summer and the Frenchman was reportedly keen on the move.

The same story started running around Twitter last night and Lacazette, along with the agency that represents him, decided to quash the rumours once and for all.

Pas beau du tout !! — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) May 4, 2020

Lacazette's agents, Score Agencies, quoted a tweet claiming Atleti's interest in the Arsenal man and wrote: "Twitter is magic !!!! It's not nice to lie to fans of the Atleti."

The former Lyon man replied to the tweet by saying: "Not beautiful at all", which should end any speculation there is between Lacazette and Atletico Madrid.

That brings some clarity for Arsenal fans ahead of the summer transfer window but the Frenchman's apparent decision will hugely impact a number of other deals that the Gunners are said to be looking at.

There was no way that Arsenal would have allowed both Lacazette and Aubameyang to leave the club in the same transfer window.

The Frenchman's tweet seemingly rules out a move this summer, which does mean that Aubameyang is likely to be Arsenal's only major source of money through sales this summer.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder, with the Telegraph claiming that Partey is open to swapping Spain for North London.

Lacazette was tipped to be a part of the deal which would see Partey come to Arsenal but the chances of that happening are close to zero now.

If Arsenal somehow manage to keep both Lacazette and Aubameyang this summer, they will have very little money to invest in new players due to the financial implications that they will face due to everything that has been going on in the world.

The Gunners will have to look at deals that will cost them very little, which makes a cut-price move for Mari and a free signing of Cedric very likely this summer.