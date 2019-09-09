Does Jack Whitehall have a partner? Comedian's love life explored!

Jack Whitehall is loved by many, but fans are curious if he's single.

There are plenty of celebrities and people out there who can make us laugh without fail, but some are certainly more successful than others. For some, the main aim of their job to have us howling in laughter - of course, we're talking about stand-up comedians.

We've seen many rises to prominence, and on the contrary, there have been more than a handful who have dropped off, swamped by controversy. One who has managed to consistently please fans with his distinct sense of humour is Jack Whitehall. Audiences have seen him deliver comic characters in the likes of TV series such as Fresh Meat and Bad Education, but it's his stand-up which he remains the most renowned for.

Stand-up comedy can reveal lots about those delivering the material, but some things take a bit of searching...

Is the comedian still with Gemma Chan?

No, Jack Whitehall is not with Gemma Chan.

For many years, most were well aware that he was dating English actress Gemma Chan; she played Ruth in Fresh Meat. The pair met on the set of the show and hit it off, beginning a romance which would truly take off.

The couple split up after six years back in December 2017; the same source says their relationship ended due to them both having busy schedules. Gemma has starred in many projects over the years, most notably Crazy Rich Asians (she played Astrid Leong-Teo), Transformers: The Last Knight (Quintessa), Mary Queen of Scots (Elizabeth Hardwick) and Captain Marvel (Minn-Erva).

The 36-year-old performer is set to appear in another MCU effort coming soon - she'll play Sersi in The Eternals, estimated for release in late 2020.

Does Jack Whitehall have a partner?

Yes, Jack Whitehall is dating Roxy Horner.

According to the Daily Mail, their relationship was made exclusive just before the UK went into lockdown.

According to Whosdatedwho, she has previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio and musician Jake Bugg.

Jack Whitehall: Forthcoming projects

Along with Jungle Cruise, he's signed on to such projects as an adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, which has also cast Rosie Perez, John Cleese and more.

Then, he's also a part of the case for Mouse Guard, a live-action adaptation of David Petersen's graphic novel which will also star Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and more.

In other news, McDonald's address re-opening plans.