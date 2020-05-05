Is there a scorpion island in Animal Crossing New Horizons? How to visit the rare tarantula substitute!

Some Animal Crossing New Horizons players in the Northern hemisphere want to know if there is a scorpion island similar to tarantula.

Soon after Animal Crossing New Horizons launched in March a lot of players were telling tall tales about tarantula island. While initially hard to believe thanks to coming across as a spooky goof to tell around the campfire, the place turned out to be very true and it allowed players to catch dozens of spiders to sell for lots of bells. And Northern hemisphere players are now wondering whether a scorpion island exists too.

As you likely already know by now thanks to the lack of tarantulas around your island, a bunch of fish and bugs have left the Northern hemisphere following the end of April. However, rather than putting on your Doc Brown lab coat and readying your time machine, you should know that there are plenty of new fish and bugs for you to catch in May and during the summer.

One of these is the scorpion instead of the tarantula, and below you'll discover whether or not there is a scorpion island.

Is there a scorpion island in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Yes, there is a scorpion island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

In order to visit scorpion island, you must use an Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Miles ticket between the in-game hours of 19:00 and 04:00.

Not only that, but Northern hemisphere players will only find it during the following months:

May

June

July

August

September

October

While the scorpion island exists in the stead of tarantula, it's unfortunately just as rare meaning it'll be very difficult to end up on.

Judging by a datamine of all the mystery tour islands, there's only a 2% chance of finding it along with a max daily visit of one.

Can you make a scorpion island in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You can make a scorpion island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Making a scorpion island is pretty much the same as creating one full of tarantulas.

Eurogamer recommends doing it on bamboo island due to the lack of cliffs, ponds, and rivers, and what you need to do is eliminate all the flowers, trees, rocks, and any other island decoration that can cause insects to spawn.

Once you've done that, it is also recommended that you dig holes on the island as a way to protect yourself from the scorpion's sting. While this can be annoying, you needn't rage over it as getting stung won't result in you being kicked off the mystery island to return to your own.

Removing everything from the mystery island should result in only scorpions spawning providing the in-game hours are between 19:00 and 04:00. With that being said, some fans have complained about the spawn rate being much slower.

If you get lucky and manage to find scorpion island (or create your own), what you should do is dispose of all your tools except for the net so you can catch as many scorpions as possible.

Then, when you return home, you'll be able to sell them all of them for dozens of bells.