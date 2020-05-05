Is Innocent a repeat? Gripping drama series starring Lee Ingleby

The series is enticing audiences over on ITV, but is Innocent a repeat?

Keeping busy during the lockdown?

There are lots of ways to keep entertained at this strange time and many have thrown themselves into baking, reading, writing, gardening, exercise and more.

Of course, it's important to unwind too and what better way than to put your feet up and immerse yourself in a great TV series.

Needless to say, there are plenty of those around right now, with more and more titles emerging on ou screens every single day, whether on channels or streaming services.

There's so much that sometimes it can feel like you've seen it all before, but with Innocent, people are literally asking: "Have I seen this before?"

Well, here's why...

Is Innocent a repeat?

Yes, Innocent is a repeat.

The series first aired way back in May 2018.

Now, it's playing from Monday, May 4th 2020 at 9.15 pm up until Thursday.

With everything going on, it's inevitable that we're going to see repeats. Production on forthcoming titles and new seasons of fond-favourites is essentially at a standstill right now.

So, as we run out of new content, it's a good opportunity to check out gripping shows that we may have missed the first time around. This has proven the case with Innocent, as it's earning a wide range of first-time viewers during its triumphant return to ITV.

Fans talk Innocent on Twitter

A number of viewers have headed over to Twitter to offer their praise and thoughts on Innocent.

Some are over the moon to see it back. On the other hand, it's taken others a moment to realise that, in fact, they've actually already seen it!

Check out a selection of tweets:

@ITV If you haven't seen #Innocent before give it a go now — Retweeter ☘ (@TrevorMorrisAce) May 4, 2020

When you start watching a promising looking @ITV drama and realise five minutes in that you’ve already seen it and they’re repeating something from a couple of years ago #Innocent pic.twitter.com/BgfcRCCFpx — Matthew Jones (@mattjones_sport) May 4, 2020

Lee Ingleby in ITV's Innocent is basically unrecognisable woah, it's like he hit a second puberty pic.twitter.com/v7DCJfgp0I — vee // russian doll of clothing ️‍ (@vee_bookish) May 4, 2020

I wish @ITV had made a second series of #Innocent — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) May 4, 2020

I am really enjoying watching #Innocent again on @ITV. — leequirke (@leequirke) May 4, 2020

