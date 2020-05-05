Is Farming Simulator 19 multiplayer on PS4? Download the May 2020 free PS Plus game now!

Farming Simulator 19 is a part of the free PS Plus games for May 2020 and newcomers are wondering if it includes multiplayer on the PS4.

The May 2020 free PS Plus games were announced last week. A lot of people are disappointed that the selection isn't Dark Souls and Dying Light as previously "leaked," but there are a few who are excited to play Cities Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 for the very first time. And here you'll discover whether the latter has multiplayer on PlayStation 4.

While Nintendo Switch loyalists are thoroughly enjoying their Animal Crossing New Horizons, PlayStation 4 gamers who boast a PS Plus subscription will be able to enjoy the alternative Farming Simulator 19. And, while it's not as pretty or cutesy as Nintendo's mega-popular exclusive, it's still said to be a thoroughly enjoyable and addictive farming simulator.

Granted, there are other Animal Crossing New Horizons alternatives you can play on PS4 such as Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon, but you may as well download and try the May 2020 free PS Plus game.

Is Farming Simulator 19 multiplayer on PS4?

Yes, Farming Simulator 19 does have multiplayer on PS4.

Per the PSN store, PS4 gamers can play with between two-to-six mates in the online multiplayer of Farming Simulator 19.

Although the single-player experience is said to be good enough, a lot of people online only recommend the game for its co-operative experience.

This means that you'll want to ensure that your friends download the game also so you and them can experience the thrill of growing and expanding a farm as opposed to shooting cannon fodder all day and night in first-person shooters.

It's true that a lot players are disappointed with the selection of free games for PS Plus in May 2020 and this is understandable when Dark Souls and Dying Light were previously "leaked". However, much like Goat Simulator back in January, Farming Simulator 19 is a game that you should definitely try out as you could become a fan of the series despite its name being off-putting.

Even if you don't plan on playing Farming Simulator 19 or Cities Skylines as of this moment, you should definitely grab them from the PS Plus selection so you get to keep them for free in case you ever spontaneously feel like playing.