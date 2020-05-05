How to get the Quiz Me Filter on Instagram - become a virtual quizzer!

Everyone is loving Instagram's virtual reality filters right now, but did you know there's now one where you can do a quiz!

Throughout lockdown, everyone has been looking for new ways to entertain themselves. One of the most popular methods quickly became quizzes, as everyone began to complete quizzes with their friends on FaceTime, Zoom or Skype.

And now, it seems like everyone is becoming a professional quizzer, as people aren't just doing quizzes with their friends, but also now on their own on social media.

Instagram's new Quiz Me Filter is everywhere right now. It's fun to do, and fun to find out a bit of personal information about your friends. But one question everyone is wondering is how do you actually find that quiz filter that everyone is obsessed with?

What is the Quiz Me Filter?

The filter is another one of Instagram's virtual reality filters.

It scrolls through a series of different quiz questions about yourself and then lands on one, which you then have to answer.

Some of the questions include "Are you a dog or a cat person?", "If you were stuck on an island with 3 items, what would they be" and "Who is your celebrity crush?"

How to get the Quiz Me Filter

Click on 'Your Story' at the top of your homepage.

Slide through all the filters at the bottom of the camera screen to the last one.

Click on the picture of the magnifying glass that says 'Browse Effects'.

Press the next magnifying glass in the top right hand corner.

Type 'hughesp1' into the search bar.

Scroll down until you see the filter called 'Quiz me!'

Click on the filter and press 'Try it'.

Now place your face into the camera screen and start recording!

Instagram has loads more quiz filters to try

Once you delve into the world of Instagram quiz filters there's no going back. Instagram has a wealth of different quizzes to try.

Just type the word 'quiz' into the search bar and you'll find loads, from university quizzes to Avengers quizzes, Friends quizzes or even a McDonalds quiz! These will certainly keep you entertained for hours.