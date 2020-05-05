How to do a Zoom quiz night: Host your own with these pub quiz rounds and game ideas

Follow our guide for an easy quiz night for you and your friends.

People around the world have been hosting their own quizzes during quarantine, not only to connect with their friends but to also gain some semblance of the regular week; signposting the end of the working day or welcoming the weekend.

Whether you're a pub quiz pro or novice in the field, hosting your own Zoom quiz night is pretty simple.

Here's our definitive guide to hosting a pub quiz on Zoom!

How to do a Zoom quiz night

First select the pub quiz organiser/host - this can also be done in a team rather than just one person - who will write the questions and choose the rounds.

Select a day to host your quiz - make sure all your friends can make it.

Get everyone to organise themselves into teams of 2 - 3. There can be more on a team, but we recommend keeping it smaller, as it's much easier. Team names are mandatory!

On the day of the quiz get the quizmaster (or whoever might have a Business account on Zoom) to send an invite link, so you can all join the Zoom chat.

Mute everyone on the chat apart from the quizmaster(s). This means that no one will miss the questions!

For the competitors who aren't quarantining together, you can discuss your answer for each question over text or on a separate phone call.

After each round, have one person from each team submit the answers to the quizmaster, or a scorekeeper if you have one.

Scores on the doors after every round!

We would suggest the winning team at the end of the quiz then takes over as quizmaster, meaning you can easily (and fairly) play weekly.

Zoom pub quiz rounds

If you wanted to stick with a traditional pub quiz format, we would suggest doing five rounds of questions, with between five to ten questions in each - depending on how long you want the quiz to go on for, but we would say five questions for each round is best.

Some suggestions for rounds are: General Knowledge, History, Geography, TV/Film, Music, Sport, Popular Culture, Animals, Literature.

There are plenty of prewritten quizzes you can grab questions from on the Internet, but get creative! Test your friends on what you think they will know best... if one of your pals has a vast knowledge of French cinema, then run with it!

But as you can screen share on Zoom, we've also found visual rounds to be successful. You can show your friends pictures of celebrities and have them guess who they are; write down anagrams which they can work out. Get creative!

Games to play on Zoom

If you want to sack off the quiz for one week and just play some good ol' fashioned drinking games with your mates, then switch it up with some games such as 'Never Have I Ever' and 'Most Likely To'.

You'll need to play games which don't require cards or any other equipment, so anything to do with memory, guessing, or sequences will also work.

