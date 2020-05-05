How old is Rosie Wicks? Fans need model's leggings following PE with Joe debut

Joe Wicks' The Body Coach Youtube fitness videos have gained huge popularity in the UK as people try to use their time in lockdown positively - but who is the new addition to the workouts?

Rather than staying in bed watching Netflix all day, a lot of us have taken this opportunity to try and do a bit of exercise. And to comply with Boris' lockdown rules of only one from of exercise per day, one of the most popular trends in the UK is to complete a workout video from home.

This trend started when popular social media celebrity and fitness coach Joe Wicks began posting videos to his YouTube channel 'The Body Coach' as virtual PE lessons for children after schools closed in the UK. The videos became so popular that school teachers even began to set Wicks' videos as at home work.

And whilst the parents watched their kids take part in these online PE lessons, they also became interested in Joe Wicks' workout videos, aided by his good looks of course. So now both children and adults are loving watching Wicks' fitness videos.

But just as they began to become a little bit repetitive and the lockdown exercise was becoming slightly tedious, a new character entered the Youtube workout videos - Joe's wife Rosie Wicks!

Who is Rosie Wicks?

Formerly Rosie Jones, she rose to fame as popular model. Beginning modelling at 17, she even appeared as a page 3 model for a short time!

Now aged 29, she married Joe in June 2019 and they have a young daughter together named India.

Why is Rosie appearing in Joe's PE lessons?

On Instagram, Joe revealed that he has had to "call in a supply teacher for Monday's #PEWithJoe", and that supply teacher was none other than his wife!

Joe has got an infection in his hand and has just come out of hospital so will be unable to continue his PE with Joe videos for the foreseeable future, therefore Rosie will continue to fill in for him.

Fans loved Rosie's bright pink leggings!

As Rosie filled in for her husband, there were a few things that everybody noticed. First, a joke circled social media that she is the best looking supply teacher anyone has ever seen. But more importantly, everyone loved those bright pink leggings!

In the video, she was wearing a pair of bright baby pink leggings, and everyone is wondering where they're from.

Where are the pink gym leggings from?

No one has revealed where the exact leggings Rosie was wearing are from, but here are a few similar ones!