How did the Murder Horney get to the US? Science explained!

Reports have started circulating that a species of giant hornet that can kill people is now invading North America. Here is everything you need to know about the infamous insect that is dubbed the ‘Murder Hornet’.

If you needed another reason to stay indoors, there are reports that the ‘Murder Hornet’ is spreading across the North American continent.

Arguably, this subspecies of Asian Giant Hornet has the most threatening nickname of any insect, but its well-deserved with the creatures killing between 30 and 40 people every year in Asia.

Aside from the risk to human lives, the insect threatens the local honeybee populations which itself are the most important group of pollinators within the agricultural industry.

Understandably, many people are extremely concerned about the hornet and are asking an important question, how did it reach North America from Asia?

SCORPION: How to capture the rare insect in Animal Crossing.

What is a 'Murder Hornet'?

Growing up to 5cm (2 inches) long, this subspecies is five times larger than your average honeybee and can even sting you through an average beekeeper suit.

“It’s a shockingly large hornet,” said Todd Murray, an entomologist and invasive species specialist.

“They’re like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face,” said Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at Washington State University.

STINGER: How to fix insect stings in Animal Crossing.

When you’re laughing at the #MurderHornet memes and you see a giant ass hornet on your leg pic.twitter.com/UGFSvfkFxr — Star The Dhampir Inkling (Stuck at home) (@star_inkling) May 2, 2020

How did the Murder Hornet get to the US?

Researchers from Washington State University said it was unknown how or where the hornets arrived in North America, but they do know the time period.

The murder hornet was first identified in British Columbia in August 2019 and by December, the invasive species had established themselves south of the border in Washington State.

The problem is that they many more populations may have been in North America late last year and gone into hibernation. As it turns to springtime, there are concerns that more of these hornets could pop up around the north-western corner of the continent.

INSECT MOVIE: What's on Netflix including Ant-Man and the Wasp.

A nightmarish hornet

The murder hornet is known to kill up to 40 people every year in Asia and you don’t have to be allergic to insect venom to be vulnerable to the animal’s sting.

"It was like having red-hot thumbtacks being driven into my flesh," Vancouver Island beekeeper Conrad Bérubé told the New York Times.

Whilst a human-killing hornet is scary, what is scarier is the threat they pose to pollinator populations, which were already under strain in North America. Between 1947 and 2017, the number of honeybee colonies in the US plummeted from 6 million to 2.5 million.

In the murder hornet’s ‘slaughter phase’, they can completely destroy a beehive within just a few hours. This threat is extremely concerning, especially when you think that pollinators are responsible for three of every four bites of food we eat.

“We need to teach people how to recognize and identify this hornet while populations are small so that we can eradicate it while we still have a chance,'' Murray said.

If you do see one of these hornets, please don’t attempt to kill it yourself. “Don’t try to take them out yourself if you see them,” Looney said. “If you get into them, run away, then call us!''