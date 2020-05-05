HITC's top 100 films of the 2010s: Which gems of the last decade came out on top?

The time has come to count down our top 100 films of the 2010s.
Over the last ten years we've been treated to so much fantastic cinema.
A wide range of exciting new directors has emerged onto the scene, capturing the attention and hearts of film fans across the globe.
Similarly, well-established and acclaimed filmmakers have crafted some of their very best work, with the likes of Noah Baumbach, Nicolas Winding Refn, Hirokazu Kore-eda and so many more impressing audiences with masterpieces like Marriage Story, Shoplifters and Drive.
Now that we've had time to reflect in 2020, we thought it would be a great opportunity to share our top 100 films of the 2010s.
Of course, it's subjective! Nevertheless, we hope you find some recommendations...
HITC's top 100 films of the 2010s: 100 - 51
100.) Post Tenebras Lux (2012) dir. Carlos Reygadas
99.) Dark Night (2016) dir. Tim Sutton
98.) Moebius (2013) dir. Kim Ki-duk
97.) Embrace of the Serpent (2015) dir. Ciro Guerra
96.) Like Someone in Love (2012) dir. Abbas Kiarostami
95.) Bedevilled (2010) dir. Jang Cheol-soo
94.) Red White & Blue (2010) dir. Simon Rumley
93.) Neon Bull (2015) dir. Gabriel Mascaro
92.) Love & Peace (2015) dir. Sion Sono
91.) Ash Is Purest White (2018) dir. Jia Zhangke
90.) Goat (2016) dir. Andrew Neel
89.) Bone Tomahawk (2015) dir. S. Craig Zahler
88.) Simon Killer (2012) dir. Antonio Campos
87.) Green Room (2015) dir. Jeremy Saulnier
86.) Love (2015) dir. Gaspar Noé
85.) Blade Runner 2049 (2017) dir. Denis Villeneuve
84.) Manchester by the Sea (2016) dir. Kenneth Lonergan
83.) Closet Monster (2015) dir. Stephen Dunn
82.) Guilty of Romance (2011) dir. Sion Sono
81.) Catch Me Daddy (2014) dir. Daniel Wolfe
80.) Big Bad Wolves (2013) dir. Aharon Keshales & Navot Papushado
79.) Blue Ruin (2013) dir. Jeremy Saulnier
78.) Be My Baby (2013) dir. Hitoshi Ohne
77.) The Square (2017) dir. Ruben Östlund
76.) A Serbian Film (2010) dir. Srđan Spasojević
75.) Django Unchained (2012) dir. Quentin Tarantino
74). Only God Forgives (2013) dir. Nicolas Winding Refn
73.) Loveless (2017) dir. Andrey Zvyaginstev
72.) Sorry to Bother You (2018) dir. Boots Riley
71.) Nightcrawler (2014) dir. Dan Gilroy
70.) Shame (2011) dir. Steve McQueen
69.) Our Little Sister (2015) dir. Hirokazu Kore-ea
68.) Toad Road (2012) dir. Jason Banker
67.) Heaven Knows What (2014) dir. Josh & Benny Safdie
66.) Winter Sleep (2014) dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
65.) After the Storm (2016) dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
64.) A Separation (2011) dir. Asghar Farhadi
63.) Norte, the End of History (2013) dir. Lav Diaz
62.) The Florida Project (2017) dir. Sean Baker
61.) The Hateful Eight (2015) dir. Quentin Tarantino
60.) Boy (2010) dir. Taika Waititi
59.) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) dir. Quentin Tarantino
58.) Booksmart (2019) dir. Olivia Wilde
57.) Call Me by Your Name (2017) dir. Luca Guadagnino
56.) White God (2014) dir. Kornél Mundruczó
55.) Amour (2012) dir. Michael Haneke
54.) Moonlight (2016) dir. Barry Jenkins
53.) Boyhood (2014) dir. Richard Linklater
52.) Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017) dir. S. Craig Zahler
51.) The Master (2012) dir. Paul Thomas Anderson
HITC's top 100 films of the 2010s: 50 - 1
50.) Steve Jobs (2015) dir. Danny Boyle
49.) Lowlife Love (2015) dir. Eiji Uchida
48.) Song to Song (2017) dir. Terrence Malick
47.) Enemy (2013) dir. Denis Villeneuve
46.) La La Land (2016) dir. Damien Chazelle
45.) Foxcatcher (2014) dir. Bennett Miller
44.) The Untamed (2016) dir. Amat Escalante
43.) Kotoko (2011) dir. Shinya Tsukamoto
42.) Black Metal Veins (2012) dir. Lucifer Valentine
41.) Climax (2018) dir. Gaspar Noé
40.) Drive (2011) dir. Nicolas Winding Refn
39.) The Nightingale (2018) dir. Jennifer Kent
38.) Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) dir. Joel & Ethan Coen
37.) Dragged Across Concrete (2018) dir. S. Craig Zahler
36.) The Tribe (2014) dir. Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy
35.) The Handmaiden (2016) dir. Park Chan-wook
34.) Uncut Gems (2019) dir. Josh & Benny Safdie
33.) The Raid 2 (2014) dir. Gareth Evans
32.) The House that Jack Built (2018) dir. Lars von Trier
31.) Shoplifters (2018) dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
30.) A Ghost Story (2017) dir. David Lowery
29.) The Social Network (2010) dir. David Fincher
28.) Nebraska (2013) dir. Alexander Payne
27.) Marriage Story (2019) dir. Noah Baumbach
26.) Mommy (2014) dir. Xavier Dolan
25.) Under the Silver Lake (2018) dir. David Robert Mitchell
24.) The Whispering Star (2015) dir. Sion Sono
23.) Vox Lux (2018) dir. Brady Corbet
22.) Whiplash (2014) dir. Damien Chazelle
21.) Christine (2016) dir. Antonio Campos
20.) Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) dir. Richard Linklater
19.) Her (2013) dir. Spike Jonze
18.) The Great Beauty (2013) dir. Paolo Sorrentino
17.) Kill List (2011) dir. Ben Wheatley
16.) The Turin Horse (2011) dir. Béla Tarr
15.) The Wild Pear Tree (2018) dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan
14.) Parasite (2019) dir. Bong Joon-ho
13.) Burning (2018) dir. Lee Chang-dong
12.) Good Time (2017) dir. Josh & Benny Safdie
11.) Leviathan (2014) dir. Andrey Zvyaginstev
10.) Mandy (2018) dir. Panos Cosmatos
9.) Nocturnal Animals (2016) dir. Tom Ford
8.) I Saw the Devil (2010) dir. Kim Jee-woon
7.) Spring Breakers (2012) dir. Harmony Korine
6.) Roma (2018) dir. Alfonso Cuarón
5.) First Reformed (2017) dir. Paul Schrader
4.) Anomalisa (2015) dir. Charlie Kaufman & Duke Johnson
3.) Under the Skin (2013) dir. Jonathan Glazer
2.) American Honey (2016) dir. Andrea Arnold
1.) An Elephant Sitting Still (2018) dir. Hu Bo
We hope you've been given some films to check out and also managed to spot some of your own 2010s favourites too!
In other news, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a must-see.
