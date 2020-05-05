HITC's top 100 films of the 2010s: Which gems of the last decade came out on top?

The time has come to count down our top 100 films of the 2010s.

Over the last ten years we've been treated to so much fantastic cinema.

A wide range of exciting new directors has emerged onto the scene, capturing the attention and hearts of film fans across the globe.

Similarly, well-established and acclaimed filmmakers have crafted some of their very best work, with the likes of Noah Baumbach, Nicolas Winding Refn, Hirokazu Kore-eda and so many more impressing audiences with masterpieces like Marriage Story, Shoplifters and Drive.

Now that we've had time to reflect in 2020, we thought it would be a great opportunity to share our top 100 films of the 2010s.

Of course, it's subjective! Nevertheless, we hope you find some recommendations...

HITC's top 100 films of the 2010s: 100 - 51

100.) Post Tenebras Lux (2012) dir. Carlos Reygadas

99.) Dark Night (2016) dir. Tim Sutton

98.) Moebius (2013) dir. Kim Ki-duk

97.) Embrace of the Serpent (2015) dir. Ciro Guerra

96.) Like Someone in Love (2012) dir. Abbas Kiarostami

95.) Bedevilled (2010) dir. Jang Cheol-soo

94.) Red White & Blue (2010) dir. Simon Rumley

93.) Neon Bull (2015) dir. Gabriel Mascaro

92.) Love & Peace (2015) dir. Sion Sono

91.) Ash Is Purest White (2018) dir. Jia Zhangke

90.) Goat (2016) dir. Andrew Neel

89.) Bone Tomahawk (2015) dir. S. Craig Zahler

88.) Simon Killer (2012) dir. Antonio Campos

87.) Green Room (2015) dir. Jeremy Saulnier

86.) Love (2015) dir. Gaspar Noé

85.) Blade Runner 2049 (2017) dir. Denis Villeneuve

84.) Manchester by the Sea (2016) dir. Kenneth Lonergan

83.) Closet Monster (2015) dir. Stephen Dunn

82.) Guilty of Romance (2011) dir. Sion Sono

81.) Catch Me Daddy (2014) dir. Daniel Wolfe

80.) Big Bad Wolves (2013) dir. Aharon Keshales & Navot Papushado

79.) Blue Ruin (2013) dir. Jeremy Saulnier

78.) Be My Baby (2013) dir. Hitoshi Ohne

77.) The Square (2017) dir. Ruben Östlund

76.) A Serbian Film (2010) dir. Srđan Spasojević

75.) Django Unchained (2012) dir. Quentin Tarantino

74). Only God Forgives (2013) dir. Nicolas Winding Refn

73.) Loveless (2017) dir. Andrey Zvyaginstev

72.) Sorry to Bother You (2018) dir. Boots Riley

71.) Nightcrawler (2014) dir. Dan Gilroy

70.) Shame (2011) dir. Steve McQueen

69.) Our Little Sister (2015) dir. Hirokazu Kore-ea

68.) Toad Road (2012) dir. Jason Banker

67.) Heaven Knows What (2014) dir. Josh & Benny Safdie

66.) Winter Sleep (2014) dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

65.) After the Storm (2016) dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

64.) A Separation (2011) dir. Asghar Farhadi

63.) Norte, the End of History (2013) dir. Lav Diaz

62.) The Florida Project (2017) dir. Sean Baker

61.) The Hateful Eight (2015) dir. Quentin Tarantino

60.) Boy (2010) dir. Taika Waititi

59.) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) dir. Quentin Tarantino

58.) Booksmart (2019) dir. Olivia Wilde

57.) Call Me by Your Name (2017) dir. Luca Guadagnino

56.) White God (2014) dir. Kornél Mundruczó

55.) Amour (2012) dir. Michael Haneke

54.) Moonlight (2016) dir. Barry Jenkins

53.) Boyhood (2014) dir. Richard Linklater

52.) Brawl in Cell Block 99 (2017) dir. S. Craig Zahler

51.) The Master (2012) dir. Paul Thomas Anderson

HITC's top 100 films of the 2010s: 50 - 1

50.) Steve Jobs (2015) dir. Danny Boyle

49.) Lowlife Love (2015) dir. Eiji Uchida

48.) Song to Song (2017) dir. Terrence Malick

47.) Enemy (2013) dir. Denis Villeneuve

46.) La La Land (2016) dir. Damien Chazelle

45.) Foxcatcher (2014) dir. Bennett Miller

44.) The Untamed (2016) dir. Amat Escalante

43.) Kotoko (2011) dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

42.) Black Metal Veins (2012) dir. Lucifer Valentine

41.) Climax (2018) dir. Gaspar Noé

40.) Drive (2011) dir. Nicolas Winding Refn

39.) The Nightingale (2018) dir. Jennifer Kent

38.) Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) dir. Joel & Ethan Coen

37.) Dragged Across Concrete (2018) dir. S. Craig Zahler

36.) The Tribe (2014) dir. Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy

35.) The Handmaiden (2016) dir. Park Chan-wook

34.) Uncut Gems (2019) dir. Josh & Benny Safdie

33.) The Raid 2 (2014) dir. Gareth Evans

32.) The House that Jack Built (2018) dir. Lars von Trier

31.) Shoplifters (2018) dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

30.) A Ghost Story (2017) dir. David Lowery

29.) The Social Network (2010) dir. David Fincher

28.) Nebraska (2013) dir. Alexander Payne

27.) Marriage Story (2019) dir. Noah Baumbach

26.) Mommy (2014) dir. Xavier Dolan

25.) Under the Silver Lake (2018) dir. David Robert Mitchell

24.) The Whispering Star (2015) dir. Sion Sono

23.) Vox Lux (2018) dir. Brady Corbet

22.) Whiplash (2014) dir. Damien Chazelle

21.) Christine (2016) dir. Antonio Campos

20.) Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) dir. Richard Linklater

19.) Her (2013) dir. Spike Jonze

18.) The Great Beauty (2013) dir. Paolo Sorrentino

17.) Kill List (2011) dir. Ben Wheatley

16.) The Turin Horse (2011) dir. Béla Tarr

15.) The Wild Pear Tree (2018) dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan

14.) Parasite (2019) dir. Bong Joon-ho

13.) Burning (2018) dir. Lee Chang-dong

12.) Good Time (2017) dir. Josh & Benny Safdie

11.) Leviathan (2014) dir. Andrey Zvyaginstev

10.) Mandy (2018) dir. Panos Cosmatos

9.) Nocturnal Animals (2016) dir. Tom Ford

8.) I Saw the Devil (2010) dir. Kim Jee-woon

7.) Spring Breakers (2012) dir. Harmony Korine

6.) Roma (2018) dir. Alfonso Cuarón

5.) First Reformed (2017) dir. Paul Schrader

4.) Anomalisa (2015) dir. Charlie Kaufman & Duke Johnson

3.) Under the Skin (2013) dir. Jonathan Glazer

2.) American Honey (2016) dir. Andrea Arnold

1.) An Elephant Sitting Still (2018) dir. Hu Bo

We hope you've been given some films to check out and also managed to spot some of your own 2010s favourites too!

In other news, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a must-see.