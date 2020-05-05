'He's going nowhere near': Pundit makes claim about 48-year-old boss joining Newcastle

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Mauricio Pochettino, as they reportedly search for a new manager.

Steve Nicol has told ESPN that only huge money would attract Mauricio Pochettino to Newcastle United.

Newcastle are set to have new owners at the helm in the very near future, with Sky Sports claiming that Pochettino is right at the top of their list to takeover.

Pochettino has been out of work for over six months now since leaving Tottenham Hotspur, but he has previously been linked to some of the biggest jobs in world football.

And Nicol thinks that if Pochettino does join Newcastle then it will be an indicator that star names like Philippe Coutinho could also walk through the door at St. James’ Park.

"He would be on the list, but it depends on a couple of things," he said.

"If Pochettino signs on at Newcastle then you know one thing - there's a huge war chest. Otherwise, Pochettino is going nowhere near.

"You have to start somewhere, and right now Coutinho would be a huge upgrade on anything going forward that Newcastle have.

"Yes, he's on the list, but is he at the top of the list? Maybe not.

"To get the ball rolling, the first move has to be Pochettino, and if the money is right, there's no question you'll see big-name players going to Newcastle once again.”

If Newcastle were to sign Coutinho it would be an addition which really outlined their ambition.

Newcastle fans have been frustrated with a lack of investment in their side for years, but it doesn’t seem like that will be an issue any more.

The Magpies have already been linked to some huge talents, with their new owners looking to make them a real force once again, and this summer could be the most exciting in recent memory for the North East club.