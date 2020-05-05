'He'd be the dream': Some Newcastle fans excited after reports £80m man's willing to join

Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.

Newcastle United fans are excited after hearing that Philippe Coutinho would be willing to join them.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Coutinho would be perfectly happy to accept a move to Newcastle, if Mauricio Pochettino arrives as manager.

Pochettino is thought to be Newcastle’s first choice to take over from Steve Bruce, as the club’s new owners seemingly look to bring in a high-profile manager.

And Newcastle fans are keen on the idea of seeing Coutinho come to St. James’ Park.

He'd be the dream marquee signing.

27 years old, peak of his career. Would be some statement of intent. — Mouth of the Tyne ️ (@ToonMouthTyne) May 3, 2020

would be one hell of a statement that would like — flynn ○● (@nufcflynn) May 3, 2020

Yes to phillipe no to poch, we could do with koulibaly and soumare as well to get a solid spine. Coutinho, ASM and Almiron up top would cause absolute havoc. — Darren Cooper (@Dazbillcoop) May 3, 2020

This lad is a player of the highest quality! Even if we got him & a good striker like Dembele we'd be transformed! #nufc upgrades at RB & CM and rest is alright imo — Chris Currie (@Wig82) May 3, 2020

Have a feeling he’d only come back to the PL for Liverpool, or maybe Chelsea but I mean, who would say no ‍♂️ — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) May 3, 2020

This is the one I want...!!! #NUFC — Chris Hall (@ChrissyHall_9) May 3, 2020

I think he would come regardless of the Manager. We are selling a project to him. He would be a class signing. — Lee (@Lee_NUFC1985) May 3, 2020

Coutinho’s form has dipped since he left the Premier League to join Barcelona in 2018, but he would immediately become one of the Magpies’ most talented players in recent memory.

During his last spell in England Coutinho was nothing short of spectacular with Liverpool, when he became one of the stand out players in the Premier League.

Coutinho would add creativity and goalscoring threat to Newcastle’s midfield, and his arrival would really outline the Magpies new found ambition.

If Newcastle are to buy Coutinho they will have to pay £80 million, according to TalkSPORT, which would make him the club's record signing by some distance.