'He'd be the dream': Some Newcastle fans excited after reports £80m man's willing to join

Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.

Newcastle United fans are excited after hearing that Philippe Coutinho would be willing to join them.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Coutinho would be perfectly happy to accept a move to Newcastle, if Mauricio Pochettino arrives as manager.

 

Pochettino is thought to be Newcastle’s first choice to take over from Steve Bruce, as the club’s new owners seemingly look to bring in a high-profile manager.

And Newcastle fans are keen on the idea of seeing Coutinho come to St. James’ Park.

Coutinho’s form has dipped since he left the Premier League to join Barcelona in 2018, but he would immediately become one of the Magpies’ most talented players in recent memory.

During his last spell in England Coutinho was nothing short of spectacular with Liverpool, when he became one of the stand out players in the Premier League.

Coutinho would add creativity and goalscoring threat to Newcastle’s midfield, and his arrival would really outline the Magpies new found ambition.

If Newcastle are to buy Coutinho they will have to pay £80 million, according to TalkSPORT, which would make him the club's record signing by some distance. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

