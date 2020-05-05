'He can't run': Some Newcastle fans really disagree with their own player's 'ridiculous' claim

Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie has suggested that Jonjo Shelvey has the ability to play for Barcelona.

Newcastle United fans don’t agree with Matt Ritchie’s claim that Jonjo Shelvey could play for Barcelona, if he had a better mentality.

Ritchie told In the Box that Shelvey is one of the most talented players that is currently in the Newcastle squad.

“If he had his head screwed on he could play for Barcelona. That’s how good he is,” the Scot said.

But Newcastle fans don’t think that Shelvey is quite as good as Ritchie is making out.

I'm all for the "When Shelvey is good, he's very good" argument.



But not to that extent.



The more that Ritchie speaks, the more I want rid. — NICKY (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) May 3, 2020

‍♂️ the lad literally cant run! Never mind the other issues he has! One good pass a season isn’t a good player — Paul M Walker (@Paulie105) May 3, 2020

If this takeover goes through and neither of them will be here after a year or so anyway.. neither are good enough... ritchie plenty graft not enough quality... shelvey doesnt look interested half the time — Shadders (@Shadders86) May 3, 2020

He couldn't like — Aaron (@Aaron_Turns) May 3, 2020

Probably one of the most incorrect opinions ever — NufcFan (@NufcFan20) May 3, 2020

And then he woke up, don’t be ridiculous mate — Paul Hewitt (@PaulHew03845348) May 3, 2020

Shelvey has enjoyed a solid season with Newcastle this term, with Steve Bruce taking a shine to the England international.

Shelvey has played regularly for Newcastle, and he has actually turned into one of their biggest scoring threats.

Only Miguel Almiron has scored more goals for Newcastle this term than Shelvey has, with the deep-lying play-maker hitting the back of the net five times throughout the course of the campaign.

Shelvey’s performances have helped Newcastle comfortable avoid relegation this season, with Steve Bruce’s side currently sat in 13th place in the Premier League table.