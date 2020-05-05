Quick links

'He can't run': Some Newcastle fans really disagree with their own player's 'ridiculous' claim

John Verrall
Jonjo Shelvey during the Newcastle United Warm Weather Training Session at La Finca Golf Resort on February 13, 2019 in Callosa de Segura, Spain.
Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie has suggested that Jonjo Shelvey has the ability to play for Barcelona.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 which is allowed through the use of VAR during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and...

Newcastle United fans don’t agree with Matt Ritchie’s claim that Jonjo Shelvey could play for Barcelona, if he had a better mentality.

Ritchie told In the Box that Shelvey is one of the most talented players that is currently in the Newcastle squad.

“If he had his head screwed on he could play for Barcelona. That’s how good he is,” the Scot said.

But Newcastle fans don’t think that Shelvey is quite as good as Ritchie is making out.

Shelvey has enjoyed a solid season with Newcastle this term, with Steve Bruce taking a shine to the England international.

Shelvey has played regularly for Newcastle, and he has actually turned into one of their biggest scoring threats.

 

Only Miguel Almiron has scored more goals for Newcastle this term than Shelvey has, with the deep-lying play-maker hitting the back of the net five times throughout the course of the campaign.

Shelvey’s performances have helped Newcastle comfortable avoid relegation this season, with Steve Bruce’s side currently sat in 13th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

