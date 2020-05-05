Who are the Ghana Dancing Pallbearers? 2017 Meme is back with a pandemic twist

The popular Ghana Pallbearer Meme from 2017 has made a comeback, and this time it's in relation to the coronavirus.

Three years ago, BBC Africa covered a flamboyant funeral in Ghana, which saw pallbearers carrying a coffin and dancing wildly. Little did they know, three years later the video would be turned into a popular internet meme.

The video was funny enough on its own, as it isn't what you expect from a funeral video at all. But of course the internet is now doing what it does best and creating humour out of a dark, sedated time, as the meme is now being used again but this time in light of the coronavirus.

So to fulfil your dark humour needs you can re-live the original video, and laugh at the new coronavirus related versions.

What is the original Ghana Dancing Pallbearers Meme?

In 2017, a group of pallbearers in Ghana went viral after a video of them carrying a coffin was turned into an internet meme.

The video shows a group of men carrying a coffin, but rather than doing so in the solemn way you would expect at a funeral, they are dancing and singing in a completely upbeat manner.

It has been consistently laughed at and shared around social media for the last three years.

When you spot a previously unseen Ghana Pallbearer meme on the timeline pic.twitter.com/J5nCk9q1Jc — MythAddict (@MythAddict) April 6, 2020

Dancing Pallbearer Coronavirus Memes

In light of the coronavirus, the Ghana Dancing Pallbearer Meme is making a comeback. The popular video and soundtrack is being used as a humorous take on the number of deaths that are occurring as a result of Covid-19.

The most popular video that is being shared round social media is a TikTok made by a group of nurses in a hospital in Puerto Rico who appear to be carrying a fake body bag, representing a death that has occurred due to coronavirus. The soundtrack played alongside the TikTok is the song from the original Ghana Dancing Pallbearers Meme.

The meme has caused a lot of controversy

Although most people take the Pallbearer Memes in a lighthearted and humorous way, the coronavirus related pallbearer meme has caused some serious controversy online. Many are arguing that the meme is inconsiderate and doesn't express the seriousness of the pandemic.

However, others have said that the TikTok was supposed to be viewed in a positive way, as the nurses are showing that they have beaten the coronavirus .

3 best Pallbearer Memes to share on social media

If you are a fan of the dark humour of the original Ghana Pallbearer Meme, then you'll love these three memes!

I hope the PallBearers from Ghana are aware of this. HallMark cards with their faces on them. Please go and make the $$$$ now or never pic.twitter.com/HtUBTA40mP — Jay Foley (@jayfoley2131) April 28, 2020

exactly !!!!! pic.twitter.com/iDt6qOihzO — OFFICIAL GHANA DANCING PALLBEARERS (@DadaAwu) May 1, 2020

these are too good pic.twitter.com/uCXfylnEO6 — OFFICIAL GHANA DANCING PALLBEARERS (@DadaAwu) April 26, 2020