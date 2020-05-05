Quick links

German legend suggests path now clear for Liverpool to sign reported £52m target

Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

Former World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has claimed a proposed move of reported Liverpool target Timo Werner to Bayern Munich is now over, Sky Germany report.

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with a move this summer.

Werner is Premier League leaders Liverpool’s top target this summer, according to the Guardian. Bild, meanwhile, claim the striker wants to move to Anfield this summer despite links to fellow Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

But Matthaus now believes a move to Bayern is off the table.

“Werner has now decided to publicly refrain from switching to FC Bayern. I can understand the reaction. This back and forth harms him and his performance. Since he extended the contract in Leipzig and was able to concentrate on it, he has shown outstanding form,” Matthaus explained.

“Now he has let it be known that a move abroad would appeal to him more than a move to Munich. I think that the Werner and Bavaria chapter is now finally over.”

 

With Bayern out of the picture, a path is now clear for Liverpool to make their move.

The Reds arguably have the strongest front three in Europe in Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. However, there is room for competition.

Werner has netted 21 goals this season prior to the Covid-19 suspension. The 24-year-old was the Bundesliga’s second highest scorer behind Robert Lewandowski.

Werner could offer Liverpool a different type of threat upfront. Many would feel he could provide a better option than Belgian striker Divock Origi.

The German international has a contract until 2023 with a £52 million release clause.

