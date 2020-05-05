What is the Facebook Album Challenge? Share your music taste with the world!

There's a new social media challenge to try, and this one's on Facebook!

If you don't really want to try one of the crazy TikTok challenges that are making their way round social media, then don't worry there are still some much tamer online trends for you to take part in. They don't all involve running or eating something weird I promise!

Everyone has been doing challenges on Instagram and Twitter since the beginning of lockdown. But now it seems they're making their way onto Facebook too.

The latest trend everyone is getting involved with in lockdown is the Facebook Album Challenge. You don't have to go anywhere, you don't need any props, and you don't actually need to get up at all! It's a simple challenge that's all about sharing your love of music with the world.

What is the Facebook Album Challenge?

Also known at the 10 Most Influential Albums Challenge, it involves posting 10 albums to Facebook that have greatly influenced your taste in music.

These have to be ten albums that are really important to you, and you must post them with no explanation or reviews, just a photo of the album artwork.

How to do the Facebook Album Challenge

Think of 10 albums that have greatly influenced your music taste.

Find the album artwork for each one and save the images.

Post one album photo per day for 10 consecutive days

Make sure you don't post any captions, explanations or reviews, only a picture of the album cover

Then, nominate some of your friends to do the same

Have a go at the Instagram Album Challenge

There's also an Album Challenge on Instagram that is similar to the Facebook one.

The Nine Albums Challenge encourages users to post their top 9 albums of all time, but rather than being across 9 days, you post them all in one go.

