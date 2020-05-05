Extracurricular: Who is Park Joo Hyun? Age, Instagram and previous roles!

Extracurricular is a superb series with tension, excitement and humour throughout. Whilst we were all rooting for Ji-soo from the very first episode, our favourite character was actually his partner in crime, Bae Gyu-ri.

Over the past few years, Netflix has produced some excellent Korean dramas and their latest series, Extracurricular is no exception. The series focuses on the life of Ji-soo, a high school student who runs a ‘security service’ for sex workers – essentially, he is the mastermind behind finding clients and providing protection for the woman.

When Gyu-ri, his classmate and crush, finds out about the money-making business that he runs, she wants in. From this point the story only escalates, involving more of their classmates, teachers, police and psychopath gangsters.

Arguably, the best character in the series is Gyu-ri, the privileged and scheming young girl who is the catalyst for Ji-soo’s crazy adventures that we see in season one. Here is everything you need to know about Park Joo Hyun (the actress who portrayed Gyu-ri), her previous roles and where you can find her on Instagram.

Who is Park Joo Hyun?

Park Joo Hyun is a South Korean actress who has recently gained a lot of praise for her portrayed of Bae Gyu-ri in Extracurricular.

The 25-year-old is currently studying theatre at college in South Korea, although it is not currently known which school she attends.

Described as “sociable and king” by her Extracurricular co-stars, Park Joo Hyun enjoys travelling, photography, swimming and dancing.

"I like dancing but I'm not very good at it” she admitted in a recent interview, “I practised dancing to enter university."

Park Joo-hyun ( 박주현 )

How old is Park Joo Hyun?

Park Joo Hyun is currently 25 years old, being born on October 5 1994.

The Netflix star on Instagram

You can follow Park Joo Hyun @charmgirl_1005.

She currently has over 66,000 followers, with nearly 40,000 of them gained within the past two weeks thanks to her role in Extracurricular.

Park Joo Hyun: Previous roles

Park Joo Hyun is best known for her role in Extracurricular (2020) as Bae Gyu-ri and in A Piece of Your Mind (2020) as Kim Ji Soo.

Many fans didn’t even recognise that this was the same actress in Extracurricular. One fan wrote on Twitter, "Park Joo-hyun's character is so different from the timid Ji Soo in A Piece of Your Mind."

Another added, "Seriously, I'm so amazed. Her voice is so soft and gentle, so crazy to see such a different character. I can see her becoming big in serious roles like this, she's an incredible newcomer."

Park Joo Hyun has also starred in The Dude in Me (2019), Drama Stage Season 3: My Wife’s Bed (2019) and The Boy Who Had Horns (2017).