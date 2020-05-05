Ex-Gunner thinks some fans wrong about player he really wants Arsenal to sign

Chelsea star Willian would be a good signing for Arsenal, says Kevin Campbell.

The former Arsenal striker believes that the Brazil international attacking midfielder would be a good signing for the Gunners on a free transfer this summer.

The 31-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.

Willian recently told Des Impedidos that he likes London while discussing about his future, with TEAMtalk claiming that the Gunners want him.

Campbell has said that although some Arsenal fans won’t like it if the club sign Willian, he believes that the winger would be a very good player in head coach Mikel Arteta’s team.

Campbell told Metro: “There’s talk of Willian, I like Willian, there’s still a lot of life left in him. He actually suits what Mikel Arteta wants to do, playing in a three, he’s got pace, he can beat people, he can score goals and we could get him on a free, and he’s experienced.

“It ticks all the boxes, but I know some Arsenal fans saying, ‘We don’t want Chelsea’s cast-offs’, but he’s not a cast-off. The problem with Chelsea is they’ve got young players coming through who need to play, who know now is the time where [Frank] Lampard’s come in with Jody Morris, it’s the transition where they have to play them now.

“Whereas Willian is 31, still got life in him, he’s a similar age to [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, no one is saying Aubameyang is over the hill, so how can Willian be over the hill? It doesn’t make sense.”

Good signing for Arsenal?

Willian knows the Premier League inside out, and on a free transfer he would be a superb signing for Arsenal this summer.

True, the Gunners will have to spend quite a bit in wages, but amid the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis, the Brazilian could prove to be a bargain signing for the Gunners.

