'Would improve Arsenal': Ex-Gunner backs Arteta's reported pursuit of £90m-rated star

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the head coach
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been told that Premier League stars Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Leicester City's James Maddison would be inspired signings.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 9, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Arsenal have been encouraged to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa or Leicester City’s James Maddison this summer by former Gunner Kevin Campbell, while speaking to the Metro, with the retired striker backing Mikel Arteta's reported pursuit of the Foxes' set-piece specialist.

Considering that Mesut Ozil looks increasingly like a sloping, slinking shadow of the once elite-level play-maker who dominated even the very best back lines for Real Madrid and Germany, it is fair to say two of the Premier League’s most impressive young midfielders would stroll into Arsenal’s current XI without breaking sweat.

Villa’s captain fantastic Grealish has been in imperious form for a struggling side in recent months. Maddison, meanwhile, has led Leicester’s charge for Champions League football with nine goals from his favoured number ten role.

The Sun (15 January, page 55) reports that Emirates boss Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and would love to work alongside the former Norwich City talisman in North London.

But the Leicester star is valued at £90 million and Grealish, even if Villa are relegated, won’t come cheap either.

Considering that funds are tighter than ever at Arsenal, Campbell should not hold his breath as he prays for an exciting English talent to don the iconic red and white strip.

James Maddison of Leicester celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in...

“Arsenal need an all-rounder in midfield; someone in the middle of the pitch who not only can create, he can break the play up, but he’s got legs. We miss that,” said the former Premier League striker. “Jack Grealish or James Maddison - these type of guys would improve Arsenal.

“No disrespect to Mesut Ozil, but Ozil is on the wrong side of his Arsenal career with a year left on his contract after this.

“We need someone who’s going to be in there with legs, we need creativity, and someone that when the games not going particularly well, he can get stuck in and knuckle down as well.”

Grealish and Maddison certainly share Ozil’s enigmatic ability to produce a rabbit out of the hat but, with the lack of Champions League football leaving the coffers bare at the Emirates, Arteta might be forced to rely on a famously unreliable German for the time being.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

