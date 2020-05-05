Reported Everton target names potential Toffees teammate in his dream XI

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want to bring ex-Chelsea starlet Ola Aina back to the Premier League from Serie A outfit Torino this summer.

Ola Aina is obviously a big fan of Alex Iwobi, and a pair of Nigerian internationals could be about to link up at Everton next season if reports are to be believed.

Just a year after Chelsea sold him to Torino in a £9 million deal, one of the most promising young full-backs in the European game appears to have his heart set on a return to familiar surroundings.

Tuttomercatoweb report that the London-born Aina is feeling a little homesick. And, if Everton or West Ham United shore up their initial interest, the chance to put pen to paper at Goodison Park or the London Stadium may be too good to turn down.

West Ham may have a rather useful trump card up their sleeve (they are based just six miles from Aina’s Southwark birthplace after all). But the prospect of linking up with Iwobi on Merseyside might just make a potential switch to the North West that little bit more tempting.

Speaking during an Instagram Live with Baiteze Squad, Aina included the £40 million Toffees winger in his dream XI, alongside former Chelsea teammates Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

23-year-old Aina is one of a number of right-sided defenders who has been linked with a move to Everton in recent months.

With that in mind, it seems that Djibril Sidibe is facing an uncertain future at Goodison Park, with there being a very real possibility that the option-to-buy clause in his contract will go un-triggered.

The Monaco loanee has impressed with his pace and power since moving to England. But Carlo Ancelotti will not have been impressed by those error-strewn displays against Arsenal and Chelsea, in which Everton conceded seven times with Sidibe exposed time and again.