Report: Southampton and two PL rivals enter talks to sign 11-goal giant

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints reportedly want to bring Gianluca Scamacca to the Premier League - but is the 'new Zlatan Ibrahimovic' heading to AC Milan?

Southampton have entered talks to sign Italy U21 international striker Gianluca Scamacca with the so-called ‘new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ seemingly on his way to St Mary’s, according to Il Mianista.

A 21-year-old centre-forward who is plying his trade in Serie B with Ascoli, Scamacca feels like a signing from the heady days of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman at St Mary’s.

Southampton were famed for their ability to unearth diamonds in the rough not so long ago. And this Rome-born, 6ft 5ins target man is exactly the kind of inspired, affordable addition who helped the Saints push for a place in the Premier League’s top six not so long ago.

Reports in Italy today say that three clubs in England’s first division have made contact with Scamacca’s agent Paolo Paoloni, and one of those is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s South Coast giants.

The one-time PSV youngster scored 11 goals for Ascoli this season with his impressive displays catching the eye of none other than AC Milan. Il Mianista, however, reports that Scamacca is seen as the Plan B at the San Siro with the Rossoneri preferring to offer Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic a fresh start.

With his rangy stride, eye for the acrobatic and fearsome physical strength, Scamacca certainly shares a few stylistic similarities with one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century. But could he fill a Zlatan-shaped hole at Milan as early as next season?