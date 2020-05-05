Quick links

Report: Southampton and two PL rivals enter talks to sign 11-goal giant

Danny Owen
Southampton FC manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on January 10, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints reportedly want to bring Gianluca Scamacca to the Premier League - but is the 'new Zlatan Ibrahimovic' heading to AC Milan?

Gianluca Scamacca of Italy celebrates the 5th goal during the UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifier match between Italy and Armenia at Stadio Angelo Massimino on November 19, 2019 in...

Southampton have entered talks to sign Italy U21 international striker Gianluca Scamacca with the so-called ‘new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ seemingly on his way to St Mary’s, according to Il Mianista.

A 21-year-old centre-forward who is plying his trade in Serie B with Ascoli, Scamacca feels like a signing from the heady days of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman at St Mary’s.

 

Southampton were famed for their ability to unearth diamonds in the rough not so long ago. And this Rome-born, 6ft 5ins target man is exactly the kind of inspired, affordable addition who helped the Saints push for a place in the Premier League’s top six not so long ago.

Reports in Italy today say that three clubs in England’s first division have made contact with Scamacca’s agent Paolo Paoloni, and one of those is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s South Coast giants.

Gianluca Scamacca of Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC during the Italian Serie B 2019

The one-time PSV youngster scored 11 goals for Ascoli this season with his impressive displays catching the eye of none other than AC Milan. Il Mianista, however, reports that Scamacca is seen as the Plan B at the San Siro with the Rossoneri preferring to offer Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic a fresh start.

With his rangy stride, eye for the acrobatic and fearsome physical strength, Scamacca certainly shares a few stylistic similarities with one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century. But could he fill a Zlatan-shaped hole at Milan as early as next season?

Gianluca Scamacca of Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC during the Italian Serie B 2019

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

