Report: Leicester make contact with mid-table club for £9m speed-machine

Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City reportedly want to take Ismail Jakobs to the Premier League after a breakthrough Bundesliga season with Cologne.

Florian Kainz of 1. FC Koeln and Ismail Jakobs of 1. FC Koeln

Leicester City have stepped up their chase of £9 million wide man Ismail Jakobs, with TodoFichajes reporting that Brendan Rodgers’ side have now made contact with Bundesliga outfit Cologne in order to negotiate a deal.

It is no coincidence that the Billy Goats took the season by the horns immediately after promoting a jet-heeled left-sider to the first-team just before the turn of the year.

Cologne have won eight of their last 11 league games with Jakobs, who has made a huge impact on Markus Gisdol's side, storming down the wing. The homegrown starlet, born in the Cathedral City before rising through the ranks, has been nothing short of a revelation in his maiden top-flight campaign.

Leicester are always on the lookout for exciting youngsters with a big future in the game and it should be no surprise to learn that the Foxes have taken an interest in Jakobs.

Ismail Jakobs of FC Koln

TodoFichajes reports that the Midland side have now approached Cologne about a potential £9 million deal to bring the 20-year-old to the King Power Stadium.

Jakobs could add some extra depth to Rodgers’ high-flying side, with Leicester facing the challenging of balancing Premier League and Champions League football next season. An attacker who is also comfortable at left-back, the German starlet could also perhaps be a long-term replacement for the much-admired Ben Chilwell in Leicester’s ranks.

The Mail reported in February that Tottenham were interested in Jakobs. But, with funds tight in North London, and other areas of Jose Mourinho’s squad in need of reinforcement, it seems that Leicester are the front-runners right now.

Ismail Jakobs of 1. FC Koeln

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

