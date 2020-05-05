Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton reportedly offering £31m for Copa America star after president confirmed Ancelotti interest

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti tried to sign Everton Soares for Napoli and the Goodison Park boss is now hoping to bring the Brazil star to the Premier League.

Brazil's Everton celebrates after scoring against Peru during the Copa America football tournament final match at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2019. (Photo by...

Everton are willing to pay £31 million to sign Brazil international Everton Soares from Gremio with Carlo Ancelotti stepping up his pursuit in the long-time target, according to Pianeta Milan.

If the Toffees were hoping to keep their chase for one of the game’s most exciting wingers quiet, Gremio's president Bolzan rather let the cat out of the bag a month ago.

Speaking to SGLR, Romilo Bolzan made it clear that Ancelotti had personally contacted Everton to ask the Samba star about a potential move to, erm, Everton.

The veteran Italian tried to sign the explosive wide man for Napoli in the summer of 2019, and it seems that a change of scenery has not altered his stance on a man who fired Brazil to Copa America glory less than 12 months ago.

“There has been some contact, mainly with the player. Ancelotti himself had contacted (Everton Soares),” Bolzan said.

“I believe that Everton is not only the best Brazilian football player but in all of South American football."

The president added that Everton eventually decided against making an offer there and then due to concerns about the 24-year-old’s price-tag.

Four weeks on, however, it seems that the Merseyside giants are now ready to step up the chase.

Everton #11 of Gremio celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match against Palmeiras for the Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2019 in...

Reports in Italy claim that Ancelotti is working hard to beat former employers AC Milan to Everton’s signature with a £31 million offer in the pipeline. And it seems that the arrival of one Brazil international at Goodison Park could lead to another’s departure.

Bernard is keen to reunite with former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca at Roma, according to Caliomercato. And, given that Everton also prefers to cut inside from the left on to his wicked right foot, a ready-made replacement appears to have been lined up.

Bernard of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch