Everton reportedly offering £31m for Copa America star after president confirmed Ancelotti interest

Carlo Ancelotti tried to sign Everton Soares for Napoli and the Goodison Park boss is now hoping to bring the Brazil star to the Premier League.

Everton are willing to pay £31 million to sign Brazil international Everton Soares from Gremio with Carlo Ancelotti stepping up his pursuit in the long-time target, according to Pianeta Milan.

If the Toffees were hoping to keep their chase for one of the game’s most exciting wingers quiet, Gremio's president Bolzan rather let the cat out of the bag a month ago.

Speaking to SGLR, Romilo Bolzan made it clear that Ancelotti had personally contacted Everton to ask the Samba star about a potential move to, erm, Everton.

The veteran Italian tried to sign the explosive wide man for Napoli in the summer of 2019, and it seems that a change of scenery has not altered his stance on a man who fired Brazil to Copa America glory less than 12 months ago.

“There has been some contact, mainly with the player. Ancelotti himself had contacted (Everton Soares),” Bolzan said.

“I believe that Everton is not only the best Brazilian football player but in all of South American football."

The president added that Everton eventually decided against making an offer there and then due to concerns about the 24-year-old’s price-tag.

Four weeks on, however, it seems that the Merseyside giants are now ready to step up the chase.

Reports in Italy claim that Ancelotti is working hard to beat former employers AC Milan to Everton’s signature with a £31 million offer in the pipeline. And it seems that the arrival of one Brazil international at Goodison Park could lead to another’s departure.

Bernard is keen to reunite with former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca at Roma, according to Caliomercato. And, given that Everton also prefers to cut inside from the left on to his wicked right foot, a ready-made replacement appears to have been lined up.