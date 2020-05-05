Report: Claude Puel is hoping that £18m star doesn't join Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers replaced Puel at Leicester City in 2019 and the Premier League high-flyers could now reportedly snatch his star man, St Etienne's Wesley Fofana.

Claude Puel is desperate to keep Wesley Fofana at St Etienne beyond this season as Leicester City look to snatch the £18 million midfielder from under the nose of a former Foxes boss, according to Le10 Sport.

Just because the Marseille-born 19-year-old recently signed a new contract with Les Verts, do not make the mistake in assuming that means he will still be wearing the iconic green shirt of St Etienne when 2020/21 kicks off.

Like most clubs in Ligue 1, the historic French outfit may be forced to cash in on a number of their star players this summer in order to recoup the funds they will lose during a period of unprecedented financial uncertainty.

And that doesn’t bode well for Puel’s hopes of retaining one of the hottest midfield prospects in Europe.

Le10 Sport claims that Leicester, alongside AC Milan and RB Leipzig, are interested in a teenager whose ball-winning abilities perhaps make him the ideal understudy for Wilfred Ndidi. Fofana averages three successful tackles and interceptions in Ligue 1; a fine tally which highlights why he is a man in demand.

Should the Foxes be willing to meet that £18 million price-tag, St Etienne may have no choice but to accept.

If Puel was feeling bitter about his departure from the King Power last year, this certainly won’t improve his mood towards the club that handed him a P45 and bundled him out of the door.