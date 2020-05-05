Report: Bielsa wants Leeds to sign 6ft 2ins Coventry target; loves his attitude

Premier League hopefuls Leeds United might need to replace Ben White at Elland Road but is Paris FC's Ligue 2 star Samuel Yohou up to the task?

Marcelo Bielsa is interested in signing Paris FC defender Samuel Yohou for Leeds United this summer, according to Le10 Sport.

Regardless of whether or not Leeds are a Premier League team by the time 2020/21 kicks off, the Whites will have a sizeable void to fill at the heart of the Championship’s most watertight back line.

Ben White has been nothing short of sublime since moving to Elland Road on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion after all.

The downside to that roaring success, however, is that arguably Leeds’ finest centre-half since Rio Ferdinand has played his way on to the radar of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur (Sky Sports).

Now, it is not exactly in Leeds’ DNA to sign household names. And it seems that another under-the-radar talent could be on his way to West Yorkshire, potentially as a ready-made replacement for the influential White.

Bielsa is hardly an easy man to impress so Yohou should be thrilled to learn that one of the most respected tacticians of the game is a big fan of his.

Le10 Sport claims that the former Argentina boss admires Yohou’s attitude, his technical ability and his rangy 6ft 2ins frame.

The 28-year-old Frenchman, who represented the Ivory Coast at youth level, has impressed in Ligue 2 with Paris FC this season and the report claims that he is also a target for another promotion-chasing Football League outfit – Mark Robins’ Coventry City.