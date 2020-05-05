Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: 18-year-old training with Everton's first-team; could be named U23 captain

Danny Owen
Everton fans celebrate Chris Smalling of Manchester United's own goal by lighting a flare during The Emirates FA Cup semi final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Unsworth is a huge fan of young Goodison Park prospect Ryan Astley, with a big Everton future awaiting the Welshman.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Glen McAuley of Liverpool and Ryan Astley of Everton in action during the Everton v Liverpool U18 Premier League game at USM Finch Farm on February 10,...

Ryan Astley could be named the new captain of Everton’s U23 side, according to the Liverpool Echo, despite the fact that the Welsh centre-back is just 18.

It is fair to say the Toffees have underachieved somewhat in the Premier League over the last few years, despite the fact that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has spent around half a billion pounds of his hard-earned cash on new signings since taking over from Bill Kenwright in 2016.

But, behind the scenes, the Merseyside giants deserve huge praise for their performances at youth level.

Everton have won the Premier League 2 title twice in the last three seasons with Mason Holgate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies being promoted to the first-team picture as a result.

And Astley, a Wales U19 international, is the latest fresh-faced prospect who is turning heads at Finch Farm.

Ryan Astley of Everton during the FA Youth Cup match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on February 12, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

The Echo reports that the teenager has spent time training with the senior stars, a la Richarlison, Andre Gomes and Gylfi Sigurdsson, in recent months.

And, while a senior debut may still be some way off, Everton look set to hand Astley a big show of faith, with the U23 captaincy heading his way once long-serving skipper Morgan Feeney leaves Goodison on a free in the summer.

Considering that Astley is just 18, this speaks volumes about the natural-born leadership ability that has helped the versatile defender stand head and shoulders above the rest at Everton.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Glen McAuley of Liverpool and Ryan Astley of Everton in action during the Everton v Liverpool U18 Premier League game at USM Finch Farm on February 10,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch