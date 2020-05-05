Quick links

Report: £15m Newcastle target with 20 trophies wants to leave league leaders

Newcastle fans display a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United could reportedly make Barcelona's Arturo Vidal a marquee Premier League signing; he has won La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga titles.

Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona celebrates with his team mate Arturo Vidal after scoring his team's second goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Barcelona and FC...

Alleged Newcastle United target Arturo Vidal is the only player who is actively pushing for a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Marca reporting that the Chilean veteran has grown tired with life on the Camp Nou bench.

If a newly-moneyed Newcastle side are hoping to mark an exciting new era with a big-name marquee signing, there are few better options than Vidal.

The firebrand 32-year-old has won a staggering 20 trophies during a storied career for club and country, lifting league titles at Juventus and Bayern Munich before repeating the feat with Barcelona following his £15 million move to Spain in the summer of 2018.

 

Vidal, who has 28 goals in 115 international caps, also inspired Chile to successive Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016 as part of a golden generation of talent for the South American nation.

So just imagine the impact a player with his winning mentality would have on and off the pitch at perennially underachieving Newcastle United.

Arthur and Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona celebrating a goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and SD Eibar SAD at Camp Nou on February 22, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

It is no secret that cash-strapped Barca have put a whole host of stellar names on the market as they look to raise funds for the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Neymar, with Goal reporting that the Catalan kings have just £25 million to spend right now.

But while Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Martin Braithwaite and co are all fighting for their future at the Camp Nou, Vidal allegedly has his heart set on precisely the opposite. Marca claims that he is the only member of Quique Setien’s squad who wants a fresh start.

And one of the finest and most successful midfielders of his generation might never have a better chance to finally test himself in the Premier League.

Chile's Arturo Vidal (L) and Gary Medel celebrate winning their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal football match against Portugal at Kazan Arena Stadium. The game ended in a 0-0 draw....

