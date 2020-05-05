Quick links

Leicester City

Chelsea

Serie A

Premier League

Leicester can reportedly sign alleged German target for £25m

Danny Owen
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City may need to replace Premier League star Ben Chilwell; is Atalanta's Serie A hero Robin Gosens the man for Brendan Rodgers?

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Robin Gosens of Atalanta Bergamo Looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on February...

Leicester City can sign Atalanta’s Mr Versatile Robin Gosens if they are willing to part with a cool £25 million, according to claims made by 90Min.

With Ben Chilwell facing another summer of uncertainty as some of the Premier League’s biggest and best sniff around the England international, Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes may be forced into the market for a new left-back.

And, alongside Charlie Taylor, Kieran Tierney and Kostas Tsimikas, Gosens has been mentioned as a potential replacement.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that the 25-year-old has admirers at the King Power Stadium and with good reason.

Gosens might not hog the headlines like Atalanta teammates Josip Ilicic and Papu Gomez, but he has been a major player as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side stormed to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Hans Hateboer of Atalanta (L) celebrates his goal with Robin Gosens (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on...

The former Eredivisie star, who was expected to earn a first ever Germany call-up ahead of the March internationals, has produced a remarkable eight goals and five assists for Atalanta this season.

Gosens is also comfortable in central midfield, which could come in handy given that Leicester lose so much of their solidity and control whenever the talismanic presence of Wilfred Ndidi is unavailable.

90Min claims that Gosens, who is also a target for Chelsea, could be sold if Atalanta receive an offer of around £25 million.

Hans Hateboer of Atalanta (L) celebrates his goal with Robin Gosens of Atalanta (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch