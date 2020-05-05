Leicester can reportedly sign alleged German target for £25m

Leicester City may need to replace Premier League star Ben Chilwell; is Atalanta's Serie A hero Robin Gosens the man for Brendan Rodgers?

Leicester City can sign Atalanta’s Mr Versatile Robin Gosens if they are willing to part with a cool £25 million, according to claims made by 90Min.

With Ben Chilwell facing another summer of uncertainty as some of the Premier League’s biggest and best sniff around the England international, Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes may be forced into the market for a new left-back.

And, alongside Charlie Taylor, Kieran Tierney and Kostas Tsimikas, Gosens has been mentioned as a potential replacement.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that the 25-year-old has admirers at the King Power Stadium and with good reason.

Gosens might not hog the headlines like Atalanta teammates Josip Ilicic and Papu Gomez, but he has been a major player as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side stormed to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

The former Eredivisie star, who was expected to earn a first ever Germany call-up ahead of the March internationals, has produced a remarkable eight goals and five assists for Atalanta this season.

Gosens is also comfortable in central midfield, which could come in handy given that Leicester lose so much of their solidity and control whenever the talismanic presence of Wilfred Ndidi is unavailable.

90Min claims that Gosens, who is also a target for Chelsea, could be sold if Atalanta receive an offer of around £25 million.