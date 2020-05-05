'Interesting': 52-time international says he'd love to play for Liverpool manager Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reportedly want to bring a new centre-back to the Premier League - could ex-Chelsea talent Kenneth Omeruo move to Anfield?

Kenneth Omeruo has his heart set on playing under Jurgen Klopp with a move to Liverpool appealing to the former Chelsea centre-back, while speaking to Eagles Tracker.

It is well documented that the Reds are on the lookout for a new defensive talent this summer, with Croatian bench-warmer Dejan Lovren seemingly having one foot out of the Anfield exit.

In recent weeks, Dayot Upamecano, Alessandro Bastoni, Kalidou Koulibaly, Evan Ndicka and many more have been linked with a big-money move to Merseyside as Liverpool aim to partner Virgil van Dijk with a stopper of equal quality.

The door has surely opened far too early for the likes of Omeruo, however.

At the age of 26, the Nigeria international is approaching the peak of his powers but, despite shining in a struggling Leganes side, he will have to take his game to another level entirely if he wants to move again to one of England’s biggest clubs.

"It's Klopp the Liverpool manager,” Omeruo said when asked to name the club and manager he dreams of working with.

“He seems interesting. He is a coach that is very smart and that can read games. I still don't know how (Liverpool) did it this season.”

Omeruo, a 52-time international who shot to fame at the 2014 World Cup, never managed to force his way into the first-team picture at Chelsea and finally departed Stamford Bridge last summer after a series of loan spells at the likes of Middlesbrough and Kasimpasa.

No player in La Liga has made more clearances per game than Omeruo this season (5.3). And, if he can build on such impressive statistics, maybe one day Liverpool will take an interest in his services.