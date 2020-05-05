Quick links

'He told me': Former manager claims £45m-rated star will join Liverpool

It seems only a matter of time before Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders are unveiling Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir at Anfield.

Liverpool will sign Trabzonspor’s £45 million-rated goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the summer transfer window, former manager Sadi Tekelioglu has told Takvim, after discussing a potential move to Anfield with the in-demand shot-stopper.

It seems only a matter of time before everyone in Europe knows Cakir's name.

The 24-year-old Turkey international has been drawing admiring gasps with his sensational performances between the sticks in recent months, inspiring Trabzonspor to the verge of their first Super Lig title since 1984.

 

Speculation has been growing in Eastern Europe, suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to take a punt on one of the game’s most promising goalkeepers.

With veteran Spaniard Adrian facing an uncertain future after high-profile blunders against Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, a space could soon open in the Reds’ squad for a new shot-stopper to provide competition for number one Alisson Becker.

And Tekelioglu believes that it is only a matter of time before Cakir is unveiled at Anfield, with the formalities of a deal allegedly agreed already.

“Liverpool will sign Ugurcan Çakır at the end of the season. Trabzonspor will not say no to Liverpool's offer,” Tekelioglu says, claiming that the promising glovesman is worth every penny of a potential £45 million price-tag.

“I met with Ugurcan. He told me that Liverpool took care of him. "

Tekelioglu believes that there is very little to separate Cakir and another of Europe’s rising talents, AC Milan star and Italy international Gianluca Donnarumma, and that is high praise indeed.

The only problem is, Liverpool already have probably the best goalkeeper in world football standing between the sticks at Anfield. Cakir will have to be patient, if this much-discussed move to Merseyside does finally happen.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

