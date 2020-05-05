Everton could reportedly trigger 'incredible' midfielder's £19m release-clause

Gylfi Sigurdsson should be worried as Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly plot to bring River Plate star Nico De la Cruz to the Premier League.

Everton are mulling over whether or not to trigger the £19 million release clause in the contract of River Plate talisman Nico De La Cruz, according to Ole, in a move that will have Gylfi Sigurdsson sweating.

Ask any Toffees supporter how the £45 million Iceland international has performed this season and you won’t hear many positives.

Sigurdsson has been an ineffective shadow of the player who finally started to justify his staggering price-tag under Marco Silva across an impressive 2019/20 campaign.

And, with Everton now being linked to another forward-thinking creative midfielder with a penchant for dead-ball situations, the former Swansea City talisman is facing being boxed out by Carlo Ancelotti.

Ole claims that the Merseyside giants have expressed an interest in adding a fleet-footed Uruguayan to their growing South American contingent at Goodison Park.

De La Cruz has a £19 million release clause in his contract and, if Everton can avoid being hammered financially during a period of unprecedented uncertainty, the River Plate star may just be a risk worth taking.

At the age of 22, De La Cruz is only going to get better. And, contributing ten goals and assists in 17 games for River Plate, he is part of a new generation of exciting technical midfielders emerging from a country famed for their ankle-biting enforcers.

"Nico De La Cruz is going through an incredible moment,” River coach Marcelo Gallardo told InfoBae.

“He is a player who has matured a lot. It was difficult for him to assimilate that demand from the club but today he is consolidated. Let's hope he continues like this.”