'Amazing': Tim Krul names one Newcastle player he's a huge fan of

Danny Owen
Newcastle United paid a bargain £4.5m to bring Martin Dubravka to the Premier League and he is their best goalkeeper since Norwich City star Tim Krul.

Former Newcastle United hero Tim Krul has given his backing to current St James’ Park shot-stopper Martin Dubravka, telling Match of the Day magazine that the Slovakian has done an ‘amazing job’ this season.

The Magpies might have strayed largely clear of a relegation battle under Steve Bruce this season but, without the inspirational 31-year-old between the sticks, Newcastle fans might have spent a lot more time fretting about a third relegation in the Mike Ashley era.

No goalkeeper in the Premier League has made more saves this season than Dubravka (117) with a series of stunning virtuoso performances helping to make up for horror errors against the likes of Liverpool and Leicester City.

And Krul, who spent 11 years in Newcastle’s first-team picture and is now back in the top flight with Norwich City, is full of praise for a man who moved to Tyneside for a bargain £4.5 million.

"Dubravka has done an amazing job at the moment so it was nice to have a great game against each other,” said the Dutch international.

"He was showing his quality and it was nice to keep a clean sheet for me as well."

With Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman expected to reawaken a sleeping giant with his endless supply of cash, Newcastle could spend very big this summer even in a market effected by a global health crisis.

But if there is one position that Newcastle will not need to strengthen, it is in goal.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

