£70m star will reportedly decide on his future after holding Liverpool talks

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders reportedly opened talks with Lille over a deal to bring Ligue 1 striker Victor Osimhen to Anfield last week.

Lille's French midfielder Viktor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Cup football match between Gonfreville l'Orcher (ESM) and Lille (LOSC) at Ocean Stadium in Le...

Victor Osimhen could make a decision about his future within the next fortnight, according to La Voix du Nord, after the Lille striker opened talks over a potential move to Liverpool.

Just last summer, one of Ligue 1’s best clubs made Nicolas Pepe the biggest export in their history when they sold the Ivorian winger to Arsenal for a cool £72 million.

12 months on, Lille could be about to repeat the trick with a Nigerian centre-forward; although the global health crisis could reduce Osimhen’s price tag by a penny or two.

A powerful and aggressive number nine in the Didier Drogba mould, Osimhen would certainly add something different to Liverpool’s star-studded front line – a power tool amid the paintbrushes.

Le10 Sport reported last week that the 2019 Champions League winners have entered negotiations over a deal to bring the one-time Wolfsburg winger to Anfield in a deal that could cost around £70 million.

Liverpool, it seems, are flying ahead in the pursuit of the Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle target. And the biggest indication as to what the future holds for Osimhen could emerge between now and mid-May.

La Voix du Nord claims that the 18-goal striker will sit down with Lille within the next two weeks to make a decision about a potential summer move to Merseyside.

Osimhen has already turned down a number of Italian clubs, but the chance to lead the line under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool may be too tempting to refuse.

Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 05, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

