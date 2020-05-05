Quick links

'£60m': Reported Tottenham and Liverpool target is 'clearly better' than Wilfred Ndidi

Danny Owen
Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi has shone in England; now Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho reportedly want his young rival Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - August 10: Eduardo Camavinga #18 of Rennes during the Montpellier Vs Stade Rennes, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on August 10th 2019 in...

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Eduardo Camavinga is ‘clearly’ a better talent than Leicester City powerhouse Wilfred Ndidi, Lionel Charbonnier has told FootRadio.

Is there a better defensive midfielder in the Premier League right now than the Foxes’ number 25? Fabinho, Rodri and N’Golo Kante might have something to say about that but Ndidi looks a shoo-in for the Premier League Team of the Year after a series of irrepressible performances at the heart of Brendan Rodgers’ engine room.

So it looks fanciful, at least on paper, to suggest that a 17-year-old who has only been playing first-team football for about 12 months is a mile ahead.

But Camavinga is no ordinary 17-year-old.

After a quite remarkable debut season for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, Sport claims that Liverpool are desperate to add the £46 million-rated teenager to Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad.

Tottenham could make a move too, with Jose Mourinho crying out for a hard-working ‘positional midfielder’, a la Nemanja Matic or Claude Makelele.

PSG have also been linked with both Camavinga and Ndidi although, according to Charbonnier, one is clearly a better option than the other for the French champions.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

"Wilfred Ndidi for PSG, I'm not too much of a fan of the idea," said the former France international goalkeeper, in quotes translated by Foot Radio.

"For PSG, Camavinga is necessary even if it will he will cost £60m. He has an Ndidi in each leg. He is clearly better.”

Camavinga shot to fame with a Man of the Match performance against PSG in August, putting the icing on the cake with a glorious assist for Rennes’ second-half winner.

He also averages a remarkable 4.2 tackles per game in Ligue 1; a tally better than anyone in Liverpool or Tottenham’s squad.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) fights for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi during the French Ligue 1 football match between Stade Rennais...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

