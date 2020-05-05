'£60m': Reported Tottenham and Liverpool target is 'clearly better' than Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi has shone in England; now Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho reportedly want his young rival Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target Eduardo Camavinga is ‘clearly’ a better talent than Leicester City powerhouse Wilfred Ndidi, Lionel Charbonnier has told FootRadio.

Is there a better defensive midfielder in the Premier League right now than the Foxes’ number 25? Fabinho, Rodri and N’Golo Kante might have something to say about that but Ndidi looks a shoo-in for the Premier League Team of the Year after a series of irrepressible performances at the heart of Brendan Rodgers’ engine room.

So it looks fanciful, at least on paper, to suggest that a 17-year-old who has only been playing first-team football for about 12 months is a mile ahead.

But Camavinga is no ordinary 17-year-old.

After a quite remarkable debut season for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes, Sport claims that Liverpool are desperate to add the £46 million-rated teenager to Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad.

Tottenham could make a move too, with Jose Mourinho crying out for a hard-working ‘positional midfielder’, a la Nemanja Matic or Claude Makelele.

PSG have also been linked with both Camavinga and Ndidi although, according to Charbonnier, one is clearly a better option than the other for the French champions.

"Wilfred Ndidi for PSG, I'm not too much of a fan of the idea," said the former France international goalkeeper, in quotes translated by Foot Radio.

"For PSG, Camavinga is necessary even if it will he will cost £60m. He has an Ndidi in each leg. He is clearly better.”

Camavinga shot to fame with a Man of the Match performance against PSG in August, putting the icing on the cake with a glorious assist for Rennes’ second-half winner.

He also averages a remarkable 4.2 tackles per game in Ligue 1; a tally better than anyone in Liverpool or Tottenham’s squad.