Claim made 2 ways Arsenal can complete reported £45m transfer deal

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window.

Kevin Campbell has suggested to Metro that there are only two ways Arsenal can sign Thomas Partey this summer.

The former Arsenal striker does not think that the Gunners will be able to afford to sign Partey from Atletico in the summer transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are interested in signing the Ghana international defensive midfielder, who has a release clause of £45 million.

The report has claimed that Atletico have an interest in Arsenal striker Lacazette.

Campbell believes that the only way that the North London outfit can sign the 26-year-old is either billionaire owner Stan Kroenke invests or there is a swap deal with Atletico.

Campbell told Metro: “If Stan Kroenke invests in the likes of Thomas Partey, you can say OK, fair enough, we can make that move. But if the owner doesn’t invest, I don’t see how Arsenal are going to be able to afford him, unless you swap players.

"I know [Alexandre] Lacazette has been coveted by Atletico Madrid before he joined Arsenal, so there might be some swaps that can happen, but I just don’t think Arsenal are in the financial position to be able to be aggressive in the transfer market, how we as fans would love them to be.”

Swap deal makes sense

The Telegraph has claimed that Atletico could be open to a swap deal, and that would work best for both the Spanish club and Arsenal.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta does not exactly need Lacazette, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is his main goalscorer and Eddie Nketiah is a promising young player.

Partey would make Arsenal better in the middle of the park and would be a good signing for the Gunners this summer.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and there is economic uncertainty in the world of football.